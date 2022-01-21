Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Watford v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 7:00 PM January 21, 2022
Adam Idah of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Norwich will be wearing their third kit at Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Vicarage Road hosts a crunch clash this evening as Premier League survival rivals Watford and Norwich City meet.

The Canaries arrive knowing that a win would move them out of the relegation zone and above the Hornets, thanks to last weekend's 2-1 home win over Everton.

While the hosts know victory would cut the bottom three adrift and open up a four-point cushion, if they can end seven games without a win.

Claudio Ranieri's team grabbed a late equaliser at Newcastle to draw 1-1 and end a run of six successive defeats, with City's win over Everton also ending a miserable six-game run of defeats - in which they failed to score a goal.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in the NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Watford vs Norwich City

