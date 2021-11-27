Starting XIs

Josh Sargent returns as the only change to the Norwich City starting XI for this afternoon's Carrow Road clash with Wolves, who also make one change.

Sargent replaces Todd Cantwell, as he did at half-time of last weekend's 2-1 home win over Southampton to good effect, with Cantwell on the bench.

Kieran Dowell returns to the bench as well, in place of Przemek Placheta, having missed last Saturday after a positive Covid-19 test but no symptoms.

Wolves are without Daniel Podence unexpectedly, with Francisco Trincao coming on to the right side of their attack.

Bruno Lage has only been able to name eight substitutes though, two of which are goalkeepers.

Norwich are looking to continue their revival with the club's third successive Premier League victory since December 2012, having won 2-1 at Brentford and beaten Southampton by the same score at home in Dean Smith's first match in charge.

Wolves arrive in good form though, moving up to sixth in the table with five wins and a draw from their last seven matches, winning 1-0 at home against West Ham last weekend.

The Canaries' only injury absence is Christoph Zimmermann with ankle surgery set to keep the centre-back out until next year. Sam Byram is set to continue his return from a long-term absence (hamstring) with more under-23s action on Monday.

Ozan Kabak missed the last two games after having glandular fever and misses out again despite training this week.

The visitors are without experienced centre-back Willy Boly due to a minor injury, although the Ivory Coast international hasn't made it off the bench in the Premier League yet this year anyway.

Lage also has three long-term absentees, with Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Spanish left-back Jonny Otto and Portuguese winger Pedro Neto (both knee) unavailable.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Omobamidele, Giannoulis, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Tzolis, Cantwell, Idah

WOLVES (3-4-3): Sa; Saiss, Coady (C), Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang. Subs: Ruddy (GK), Moulden (GK), Marcal, Hoever, Dendoncker, Cundle, Traore, Silva

REFEREE: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jonathan Moss

