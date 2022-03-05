Starting XIs

Lukas Rupp misses Norwich City's crunch clash with Brentford at Carrow Road this afternoon, as Dean Smith makes two changes to his league starting XI.

Tim Krul started the 2-1 loss at Liverpool in the FA Cup in midweek and retains that starting spot and it's the same story with Sam Byram at right-back, with Angus Gunn and Max Aarons dropping to the bench.

Rupp had impressed - and scored - in midweek but has struggled with a hamstring injury throughout this season.

City are bottom and five points from safety after three successive defeats but face a Bees team in even worse form, losing nine of their last 11 to nosedive towards the survival scrap.

The hosts have skipper Grant Hanley back in central defence after the Scot missed the 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round due to suspension.

Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) are the long-term absentees for City, after Jacob Sorensen returned to the bench at Anfield.

Ozan Kabak and Christos Tzolis have been on the pitch ahead of kick-off, going through fitness drills, but are not in the squad.

The visitors have a clean bill of health, with midfielder Josh Dasilva suspended.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen makes his first start for the Bees as he continues to rebuild his career after a cardiac arrest threatened to end his playing days at the Euros last summer.

Former Canaries winger Sergi Canos comes in for Dasilva, top scorer Ivan Toney replaces Yoane Wissa in attack and Eriksen replaces Mathias Jensen in midfield.

Norwich won 2-1 at Brentford in November to earn their first win of the season, thanks to goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki in the first half.

Rico Henry pulled a goal back in the 60th minute and the Bees bombarded Tim Krul's goal but City clung on for their first win in 11 games.

It would emerge, however, that the decision to dismiss Daniel Farke as head coach had already been made, bringing former Brentford boss Dean Smith to Norfolk.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Byram, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Dowell, Rowe

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Jansson (C), Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Eriksen, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney. Subs: Lossl (GK), Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Zenka, Baptiste, Bech, Roerslev

REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

