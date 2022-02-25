Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
LIVE TEAM NEWS: Southampton v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 6:45 PM February 25, 2022
Norwich City goal keeper Angus Gunn during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford Pictu

Angus Gunn has started six of Norwich City's last eight Premier League games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in Premier League action at Southampton tonight - and you can watch live reaction as the starting line-ups are confirmed at 7pm.

The Canaries are bottom after an upturn in form was ended by defeats to title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, but Southampton are up to 10th after just one defeat in their last nine top-flight matches.

City have goalkeeper Tim Krul and midfielders Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen back in contention after injury but Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) are still sidelined.

The hosts have left-back Romain Perraud back from illness after a one-game absence but goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, centre-back Lyanco and winger Nathan Tella are still sidelined.

- You can watch live reaction as the starting line-ups are announced in the video above and this story will be updated swiftly with full details

SOUTHAMPTON: TBC

NORWICH: TBC

REFEREE: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jarred Gillett

- Follow updates from St Mary's in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+

Southampton vs Norwich City

