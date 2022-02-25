LIVE TEAM NEWS: Southampton v Norwich City

Starting XIs

Angus Gunn has started six of Norwich City's last eight Premier League games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in Premier League action at Southampton tonight - and you can watch live reaction as the starting line-ups are confirmed at 7pm.

The Canaries are bottom after an upturn in form was ended by defeats to title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, but Southampton are up to 10th after just one defeat in their last nine top-flight matches.

City have goalkeeper Tim Krul and midfielders Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen back in contention after injury but Ireland internationals Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) are still sidelined.

The hosts have left-back Romain Perraud back from illness after a one-game absence but goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, centre-back Lyanco and winger Nathan Tella are still sidelined.

SOUTHAMPTON: TBC

NORWICH: TBC

REFEREE: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jarred Gillett

