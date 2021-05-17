Delia reveals Norwich squad's touching tribute to her late mother Etty

Video

Published: 2:40 PM May 17, 2021

Etty Smith was one of the proudest Norwich City supporters anybody could hope to meet.

She could often be seen sitting next to Delia and Michael in the director's box as animated as any of the fans occupying the terraces at Carrow Road.

Many Norwich figureheads have felt her wrath after a poor performance, but she cared deeply about her football club. Etty passed away in November aged 100.

Etty was adored by people inside the club, including the first-team squad, who decided to pay tribute to her by buying a commemorative tree that now stands proudly at the home of the Canaries' majority shareholders.

"One lovely thing that I would like everybody to know is that completely off their own back, the squad clubbed together and they bought the most amazing tree.

"They sent it with the plaque saying 'fond memories of Etty from us all'.

"It's now planted looking at the pond and the orchard," Wynn Jones added. "It's covered in green and yellow," Delia said.

It wasn't just first-team matches where Etty would be seen, but also youth team fixtures. She had a real fondness for the youth system at Norwich and even raised funds for the academy every year as part of her birthday celebrations.

Etty, left, was a regular at Carrow Road alongside her daughter. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking to the All in Yellow podcast hosted by Sky Sports journalist Alice Piper, City's owners paid tribute to Etty.

"She knew her football. This season she would have been really excited but she would have expected it. She always expected quite a lot of Norwich City! You didn't want to be in her way if we had a bad game," Delia said.

Wynn Jones added: "We've got plenty of photographs of her hugging young players some of whom are still with us.

"She loved the academy," Delia added. "She raised funds for the academy all the way through. On her birthday every year, we invited people to the party (it was) no cards, no chocolates, no flowers, just a donation to the academy. Every year we raised quite a lot.

"I've got a picture of her giving Todd Player of the Year when he was about 14."