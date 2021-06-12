Euros game suspended as Denmark star collapses

Published: 6:25 PM June 12, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM June 12, 2021

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is awake and stable after collapsing during the European Championship game against Finland this evening.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress as he received medical treatment.

An update from Uefa has provided encouraging news, releasing a statement on Twitter which concluded: "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The Danish Football Association has also posted an update saying that the 29-year-old "is awake" and undergoing "further examination". An update is due to be released at 7.45pm

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was on the pitch at the time, playing for Finland, with the score 0-0 just before half-time.

The thoughts of everyone at Norwich City are with Christian Eriksen, his family and friends at this time. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 12, 2021

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen's collapse.

"Please God," tweeted Muamba.

Christian Eriksen's former club, Tottenham, tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."

Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan in 2020 after seven years with the club.