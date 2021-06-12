Euros game suspended as Denmark star collapses
Staff Reporter
- Credit: PA
Denmark star Christian Eriksen is awake and stable after collapsing during the European Championship game against Finland this evening.
Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress as he received medical treatment.
An update from Uefa has provided encouraging news, releasing a statement on Twitter which concluded: "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."
The Danish Football Association has also posted an update saying that the 29-year-old "is awake" and undergoing "further examination". An update is due to be released at 7.45pm
English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment
A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.
Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.
Most Read
- 1 Left-back seals permanent Canaries exit
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on Cherries ace
- 3 'Thank you Norwich' - Buendia pens emotional farewell to Canaries
- 4 WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views
- 5 'Pukki will be treated like Messi or Ronaldo''
- 6 'Amazing' ambition was key to Buendia's decision to choose Villa
- 7 A-Z: It's not going to get any easier for Brighton
- 8 Norwich City fans get kit help as Pukkimania sparks dash for Euros shirt
- 9 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
- 10 Claim that City are signing Bosnia midfielder is wide of the mark
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was on the pitch at the time, playing for Finland, with the score 0-0 just before half-time.
Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen's collapse.
"Please God," tweeted Muamba.
Christian Eriksen's former club, Tottenham, tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."
Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan in 2020 after seven years with the club.