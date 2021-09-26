‘We will turn this around’ - Normann’s passionate Canaries defence

Video

Published: 10:02 AM September 26, 2021

Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak, right, remonstrate with referee David Coote ahead of Everton's penalty award against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s been a tough start to life at Norwich City for Mathias Normann but the midfielder is convinced better times are ahead for his new team.

The midfielder saw two long-range efforts denied by good Jordan Pickford saves during the 2-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

A sixth successive loss since promotion kept the Canaries bottom of the Premier League table but Normann was encouraged by the performance.

“I think our performance was quite good actually,” said the Rostov loanee. “We played well, it’s just these small margins in football.

“I believe that if we keep working like we do, we will turn this around together.”

Andros Townsend converted a penalty in the 29th minute as VAR intervened to show referee David Coote that Ozan Kabak had made contact with Allan in the box as he missed the ball in an attempted clearance.

The visiting players felt it was a very soft decision, with Normann saying: “I haven’t seen it yet but from my angle on the pitch it looked like he fell down before there was a touch.

“If you saw Ronaldo last week (for Manchester United), he did the same and he didn’t get the penalty.

“So, I don’t know, I’m not a ref, but from my angle it was not a penalty.”

City finished the first half well and were the better team after the break but with Kabak living dangerously on a yellow card and Normann suffering with cramp, the recent signings were replaced by attackers Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis as the pursuit of an equaliser was ramped up.

However, eight minutes later it was game over after Kenny McLean slipped and lost possession, with the Toffees countering quickly and Demarai Gray teeing up Abdoulaye Doucoure to fire the hosts’ crucial second goal.

“I felt we were braver in the second half and also showed that we have a lot of quality in this team,” the Norway international continued, speaking to City's official YouTube channel.

“I had a couple of shots there that were a little bit dangerous and we had a couple of crosses that were dangerous.

“It’s small details. Okay, the result is 2-0 to Everton but it was not a 2-0 game. We were unlucky and, in my opinion, we performed well.

“I believe in this project. We have good quality players, we are a good team and together if we keep working and working well in training, we will turn this around – for sure.”

