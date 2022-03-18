‘Fight and spirit’ - Everton win leaves Canaries on the brink

Relegation was already looking likely for Norwich City but a dramatic win for Everton last night has left the Canaries in need of a truly great escape.

The Toffees responded superbly to a contentious red card for midfielder Allan in the 83rd minute, as VAR intervened to upgrade a cynical yellow card, to beat Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a late Alex Iwobi winner in the ninth of 14 added minutes.

It leaves rock-bottom City eight points from safety and with Everton still having played two games fewer, yet with a drastically worse goal-difference than Frank Lampard’s team, that is effectively nine points.

Burnley - who come to Carrow Road next month - are a place and four points above Norwich but also have two games in hand, so with just 17 points and 18 goals from 29 games after six successive defeats, the prospects of survival are bleak in the extreme for Norwich.

"The whole evening was a big night for us. But nothing is done,” said Everton boss Lampard, who held talks with the Canaries after Daniel Farke was sacked in November, only to drop out of the running as it became clear that Dean Smith was the preferred candidate.

“We were all waiting for this, a night of togetherness and fight and spirit. We got what we deserved, against the odds. It exploded in the technical area.

"A man down is difficult. Can we hang on? You take a point. Can we get one more chance or so?"

Frank Lampard was annoyed by the VAR intervention for Allan's red card as Everton rallied to beat Newcastle - Credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was even suspected to have broken a bone in his hand during the wild celebrations at Goodison Park – ending a shocking run of 15 losses in 19 league games, including the 2-1 defeat at Norwich in January that led to Rafa Benitez’s dismissal.

Lampard joked he is prepared to sustain more damage if it means similar results though, in a game featuring a lengthy delay after a protester had tied himself to a goal post early in the second half.

"I did it in the celebrations for the goal. I think I just connected with something somehow and I realised two minutes later my hand was shaking and going a bit achy - but I'll take it for the three points," said the Toffees boss.

Asked how many more broken bones he was prepared to take until the end of the season, he added: "They can take one every game if they want.

"This game is special and it hasn't felt so special for us in the last few weeks."

Lampard was delighted with the win but furious with the sending off of Allan.

He said: "It's not a red card. Alan Shearer - Mr Newcastle himself - just said so and the frustrating thing for us is we had the most blatant one of the season against Man City (a penalty not given for handball).

"The referee gets it wrong, we get the apology, this time the referee sees it, he gives a yellow card. Did he seriously endanger the player by kicking him on the foot?

"We now lose Allan for three games. The system is not working because of decisions like tonight. VAR has gone wrong for us twice now."

Norwich return to action on Saturday, April 2 away to mid-table Brighton, who already look safe but have lost their last six games.

The Canaries are poised to become the first club to be relegated from the Premier League six times, with a fourth top-flight relegation in nine seasons looming.

