Interview

Published: 12:00 PM July 21, 2021

Kieran Dowell opened the scoring for Norwich at King's Lynn with this low finish - Credit: Ian Burt

There's an added sense of anticipation for Everton youth product Kieran Dowell as Norwich City prepare for their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

His former club’s Merseyside rivals head to Carrow Road for a televised clash against the newly-promoted Canaries on Saturday, August 14, looking to bounce back from a disappointing defence of their 2020 title which was inhibited by injuries.

“I’ve had all my mates and my family wanting tickets already,” said Dowell “So I’ll have to try and sort some, but I can’t wait for it.

“It’s a dream start, obviously one of the best teams in the world so it will be a really good test for us, a really good test for me.”

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder made a strong start to pre-season as he scored a first-half brace and banked 77 minutes of action during Friday’s 3-1 friendly win at King’s Lynn.

Having only previously made two top-flight appearances as a youngster for Everton, Dowell is relishing his Premier League opportunity and getting stuck into pre-season.

“I’m buzzing for it,” he continued. “We’ve got a few games first to get our match fitness and then we’ll be ready.

“You want to get that sharpness and patterns of play that you can’t really get in small-sided games.”

Dowell has been given added inspiration by seeing some of his former teammates reach the European Championship with England, including former Everton teammates Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He earned 16 England U21 caps prior to joining City as well, playing alongside players including Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

“Amazing,” Dowell added, of those international exploits. “They’re lads that I’ve gone through the ages with in the England set-up and I thought they were brilliant all summer, a credit to the country.”

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby loanee played alongside new signings Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour and Angus Gunn – the keeper being another of his former England U21 colleagues – for the first time against the Linnets.

“Really impressive,” Dowell concluded. “Billy looked sharp for his first game, Milot as well, Gunny - impressed with them all.”

