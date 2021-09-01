Every deal of Norwich City's hectic summer transfer window

Published: 11:14 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM September 1, 2021

Norwich City's additions of the 2021 summer transfer window, from left. Top: Angus Gunn, Milot Rashica, Pierre Lees-Melou. Middle: Billy Gilmour, Christos Tzolis, Brandon Williams. Bottom: Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann, Ozan Kabak - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images & Matthew Usher/Norwich City

This summer brought the busiest transfer window in Norwich City's history and now you can review every first-team and academy deal that was completed by the Canaries following promotion to the Premier League.

Deadline day brought a serene conclusion to a hectic transfer window, with the only business seeing Timm Klose reach a mutual agreement to end his contract and fit-again keeper Aston Oxborough heading out on loan.

It was a window that brought the club-record sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa and the arrival of five players that could eventually break the club's transfer record if they prove successful.

You can review the business in full below...

Norwich City’s summer transfer window

ARRIVALS

First team

Permanent: Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen) - £8m, could rise to £11m; Angus Gunn (Southampton) - £5m, could rise to £10m; Ben Gibson (Burnley) - £8m; Dimitris Giannoulis (PAOK) - £6.2m; Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) - £3.5m, rising to £5m; Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) - £8m, could rise to £11m; Christos Tzolis (PAOK) - £8.8m, could rise to £11m

Loan: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea); Brandon Williams (Man Utd); Mathias Normann (Rostov) - permanent option of £11m plus add-ons; Ozan Kabak (Schalke) - permanent option of £11m

New contracts: Bali Mumba (2025 plus option of further year); Jacob Sorensen (2024 plus option); Grant Hanley (2025)

Academy

Permanent: Flynn Clarke (Peterborough) - £300,000 plus add-ons; Liam Gibbs (Ipswich) - undisclosed; Kenny Coker (Southend) - undisclosed

DEPARTURES

Permanent: Emi Buendia (Aston Villa) - £33m, £5m add-ons; Alex Tettey – released (Rosenborg); Mario Vrancic – released (Stoke); Oliver Skipp (Tottenham) - loan ended; Xavi Quintilla (Villarreal) - loan ended; Tom Trybull – contract cancelled (Hannover); Marco Stiepermann – contract cancelled (Paderborn); Moritz Leitner – contract cancelled (FC Zurich); Louis Thompson – contract cancelled (Portsmouth); Orjan Nyland – released (Bournemouth); Philip Heise – released (Karlsruher), Timm Klose - contract cancelled

Loan: Josip Drmic (Rijeka); Josh Martin (MK Dons); Dan Barden (Livingston); Sam McCallum (QPR); Danel Sinani (Huddersfield) - view to permanent; Jordan Hugill (West Brom), Onel Hernandez (Middlesbrough)

Academy

Permanent: Rob Nizet (Lecce)

Loan: Sebastian Soto (Porto) - view to permanent; Akin Famewo (Charlton) - view to permanent; Dan Adshead (Gillingham); Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth); Reece McAlear (Inverness CT); Tyrese Omotoye (Leyton Orient); Matthew Dennis (Southend); Sam Blair (Bury Town), Aston Oxborough (Barnet)

Academy released: Caleb Richards (Kidderminster), Jordan Thomas (Barnet), Ethen Vaughan (Burnley), Zach Dronfield (Wealdstone), Louis Lomas (Brackley Town), Melvin Sitti, William Hondermarck

*All fees are estimates based on media reports or informed information

