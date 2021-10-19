Published: 9:52 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 10:16 AM October 19, 2021

Bobby Mimms, pictured in 2015 during his time as West Ham's goalkeeper coach - Credit: PA

Former Blackburn and Tottenham goalkeeper Bobby Mimms has been placed in charge of Norwich City's academy keeper prospects.

A former Everton team-mate of City's assistant sporting director Neil Adams, the 57-year-old made over 100 appearances for Blackburn as they won promotion in 1992 and finished fourth in the top flight in 1993, but lost his place to Tim Flowers and was on the fringes as Rovers won the title in 1995.

After winding down his career at Preston, Rotherham, York and Mansfield, Mimms has been well travelled as a first-team goalkeeper coach including in the Premier League with clubs including Wolves, Blackburn and West Ham.

His most recent role was with Indian side East Bengal City while Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was in charge last season.

Writing in his regular academy column in the Canaries' matchday programme, head of football development Steve Weaver said: "I would like to welcome Bobby Mimms to the academy to take up his post as senior academy goalkeeper coach.

"Bob has had a very successful career to date, working at Premier League level for several years.

"We hope his experience and enthusiasm will rub off on our young players and staff alike."

Mimms will oversee the development of players including current under-23 goalkeepers Joe Rose and Dylan Berry, with Sam Blair also still training regularly at Colney during his loan at Bury Town.

Jon McCraken works mainly with the first-team keepers and Archie Mair is on loan at League One club Lincoln City.

Wales Under-21 international Dan Barden is on loan at Livingston in Scotland but, as revealed earlier this week, is taking time away from the game for medical treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Bobby Mimms, alongside former Canaries goalkeeper Mark Bunn in 2011 during their time together at Blackburn - Credit: PA

Alan Neilson is in charge of City's under-23s squad following David Wright's move to a first-team role at MK Dons earlier this season and Greg Crane oversees the under-18s, with Weaver working closely with both coaches.

