Ex-Canaries striker ends talk of Ipswich return with Championship deal

Published: 5:51 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 5:57 PM May 21, 2021

Jordan Rhodes scored against former loan club Norwich for Sheffield Wednesday in March - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He was linked with a return to Ipswich recently but former Norwich City loanee Jordan Rhodes has returned to another of his previous clubs instead.

The 31-year-old striker has signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Town ahead of the expiration of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rhodes scored seven goals in 36 Championship games this season as the Owls were relegated, finishing bottom after a poor end to the campaign, having been deducted six points for financial irregularities.

The former Scotland international scored 87 goals in 148 matches for the Terriers between 2009 and 2012, firing them to promotion via the League One play-offs to move up to eighth in the Yorkshire club’s all-time top scorers.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations - who had a loan spell at Norwich as well during his playing days - told his club’s website: “Speaking to Jordan, it is clear that he had a real desire to come back to Huddersfield Town, somewhere he considers as his home, and that he wants to recapture his best form.

“There’s no doubt that he has a history of scoring goals and had a great record at Huddersfield Town. One of his biggest ambitions is to score 100 goals for the club and he knows he’s only 13 away from reaching that impressive milestone.

“Alongside his experience and goalscoring ability, Jordan is a great character that will be a really good addition to our dressing room.”

Reports had claimed recently that League One side Ipswich were competing for the forward’s signature, who emerged from their academy system but was sold to Huddersfield for just £350,000 after a successful League Two loan at Brentford.

He subsequently was sold to Blackburn for around £8million, then to Middlesbrough for £9m and then Wednesday for £10m - who were keen to shift his wages when they loaned him to Norwich for 2018-19.

Rhodes scored nine goals in 40 games in all competitions for City and became a popular player, as chief support for top scorer Teemu Pukki during the title success of that campaign.

However, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri refused to deal with the Canaries, who he felt were disrespectful in only offering to take Rhodes on a free transfer when he had two years remaining on his contract.

His return to Hillsborough began a mostly miserable time – although he did score against Norwich in March, as the eventual champions won 2-1 in Yorkshire.

Now Rhodes has ensured he’s staying in the Championship, as he looks to add to 217 goals in 526 career games.