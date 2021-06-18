Ex-Canaries striker seals Championship move

Published: 12:42 PM June 18, 2021

Cameron Jerome celebrates putting Norwich ahead against Middlesbrough during the 2015 Championship play-off final - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome will be returning to Championship battle next season.

The striker returned from a couple of seasons with Turkish side Goztepe to link up with former Canaries colleague Russell Martin at MK Dons last summer.

Jerome scored 15 goals in 39 games in all competitions and was a regular starter as Martin's side secured mid-table safety in League One during the former City defender's first full season in charge.

The 34-year-old had only signed a one-year deal though and has opted to take the opportunity of Championship football with Luton Town, with the Hatters announcing he will join as a free agent on July 1.

“It’s really interesting one actually because Cameron ticks so many boxes for us," Lutos boss Nathan Jones told his club's website.

“We wanted someone specific because we’ve only got one target man really, and that’s Elijah Adebayo. So we wanted to bring in another target man, one for competition for Elijah, but also to provide something a little bit different as well. We feel Cameron can do a bit of everything, so it’s a real logical one.

“The experience he brings is one thing. We felt that coming back from abroad, when he went to MK and had to re-prove himself, we felt he did that really well. We’ve looked at so many front men now, and we felt that what he would give us, he’s the best about.

“We could have signed so many, but he’s the best about for us. He’s mobile, can run in behind, can hold it, links play, gets goals, has good presence, great experience, can press, works hard - he does all those things.

“So we are delighted to get him having managed to beat off a bit of competition because he was nailed on to go elsewhere and we managed to turn him.”

The former Cardiff, Birmingham and Crystal Palace striker scored 42 goals in 138 games for Norwich after signing for around £1.5million from Stoke in 2014, joining Derby for a similar fee in 2018.

He is best remembered for his 21 goals during the 2014-15 season, the last of which was the opener at Wembley during the unforgettable 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final.

He joins a Luton team that finished 12th to secure a third consecutive Championship season, staying clear of the relegation mix throughout the campaign.

