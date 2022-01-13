Former City boss Farke returns to work in Russia with 'positive feeling'

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has returned to work, joining a club in the Russian Premier League.

The 45-year-old German was in charge for over four years at Norwich and led the Canaries to two Championship title but struggled to translate that success to the top flight.

He was dismissed at the start of November after a disappointing start to the season, despite a 2-1 win at Brentford, the first victory from the opening 11 matches.

Now Farke has joined Krasnodar, signing a contract until the summer of 2024 with the south-west Russian club, a city close to the Black Sea coast and towards the southern border with Georgia.

His coaching staff remain by his side, with assistant Eddie Riemer, coach and analyst Christopher John and fitness chief Chris Domogalla all heading to Russia as well.

Krasnodar currently sit fifth in the Russian top tier, nine points adrift of leaders Zenit St Petersburg, who parted ways with coach Viktor Goncharenko after less than a year in charge despite an upturn in form before their winter break.

Главным тренером «Краснодара» стал Даниэль Фарке 😎



Сегодня немецкий специалист оформил трудовое соглашение с клубом. Контракт будет действовать до конца июня 2024 года. Подробнее 👉 https://t.co/hB7g0eVr4g pic.twitter.com/si82d09AWd — FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) January 13, 2022

In a brief statement posted on the club's Instagram page, Farke is quoted as saying: "I would like to thank the president of the club, Sergey Galitsky, for the trust in me and my staff.

"We have made the decision together to join this wonderful and modern club with a bright sporting future.

"Many decisions we have accepted in the past by relying on instinct, this time a positive feeling came from the beginning.

"We are looking forward to meeting the team. A great advantage, of course, is that the RPL restarts at the end of February and that gives us the opportunity to actively work for five weeks.

"In essence, it is valuable preparation for the season, and the first match will be a duel of German trainers - a perfect start."

The Bulls were promoted to the top flight in 2010 just two years after being founded and have finished third on three occasions but haven't been able to win any silverware, reaching the final of the Russian Cup once and the last 16 of the Europa League twice.

They were founded by Russian billionaire Sergey Galitsky and broke their transfer record last summer with a reported £18million fee to sign Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba from Hertha Berlin.

High-profile players in their squad include France midfielder Remy Cabella, who previously played for Newcastle and Marseille, as well as Sweden winger Viktor Claesson.

Poland winger Grzegorz Krychowiak, who has played for clubs including Sevilla, Reims and West Brom, and young Russia international goalkeeper Matvey Safonov are also among the players at Farke's disposal.

Krasnodar are not scheduled for a return to league action until Sunday, February 27 due to the winter break, when they restart away to Lokomotiv Moscow. They are currently in Dubai for a winter training camp.

The German coach Farke was referring to is former Koln, Hamburg and Hoffenheim boss Markus Gisdol, who took over at Lokomotiv in October.