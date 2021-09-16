Former City boss sacked following poor start to season

Published: 9:44 AM September 16, 2021

Former Norwich City manager Chris Hughton has been sacked by Nottingham Forest after the Championship side’s poor start to the season.

Forest sit bottom after Wednesday night’s home defeat to Middlesbrough, which ex-City winger Onel Hernandez notched in, leaving them without a win in their first seven matches.

The club said on their official website: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach."

Hughton spent almost two seasons as boss at Carrow Road, taking Norwich to an 11th place finish in 2012-13 after filling the sizeable hole left by Paul Lambert. However, he was unable to hold-off City's impending relegation the following campaign and sacked with five games remaining as City made a desperate attempt to avoid their fate.

Hughton restored his reputation at Brighton following his appointment in December 2014, taking them to the play-offs in his first season before winning promotion automatically the following campaign.

A 15th-placed finish followed in 2017/18, securing the Seagulls' top-flight status for at least another term but he was sacked at the end of the following season.

He was appointed Forest boss in October 2020 and steadied the ship at the City Ground, leading them to a 17th-placed finish after arriving with the club in the relegation zone.

However, following Forest’s poor start to the current campaign, they decided to dispense with his services.