Former City keeper not thinking of retiring

Published: 1:14 PM October 6, 2021

Former Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy insists he’s still got a lot to offer at the top level and isn’t thinking about retirement any time soon.

The 34-year-old signed a new one-year deal in the summer at Wolves, where he is behind Jose Sa in the goalkeeper pecking order.

However, Ruddy, who left Norwich City in 2017 after making 235 league appearances, is not thinking about hanging up his gloves upon the completion of that contract and hopes he can get back playing regularly again.

“I’ve got a year left at Wolves so come next year we will see what the options are,” he said. “Hopefully I can get back somewhere I can start playing again.

“I’ve still got goals and aspirations in my career. I’m certainly not wanting to retire any time soon to start my coaching badges.

“Before I do retire I’d like to have the qualifications in place so that’s something I can go into as and when I’d like to. You never know what’s round the corner.”

Ruddy arrived at Norwich in July 2010 and was the Canaries’ number one for the majority of his seven seasons before Stuart Webber arrived as sporting director and had to get some of the top earners off the club’s books due to the difficult financial circumstances at the time.

However, Ruddy enjoyed a successful career at City, which saw him break into the England squad under Roy Hodgson.

Ruddy was picked for the Euro 2012 tournament before breaking a bone in his finger ruled him out and he told the PROGKP podcast that it was an insurance issue that saw him have to pull out.

“I had it X-rayed and it was a minor fracture,” he said. “If it had happened mid-season at Norwich then I would have been able to play on but because of the insurance purposes and the risk factor for the FA they couldn’t take that risk, which is why they withdrew me from that squad.

“To be fair I never expected to be in that squad - it was a massive surprise and achievement to be named in that squad in the first place. From that aspect it was a lot easier to deal with and I was getting married two weeks later so I had the wedding, honeymoon etc all pre-planned.

“There was no real disappointment other than that it was an opportunity missed but though no fault of my own.”