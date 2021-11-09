'It's a great job for him' - former City man backs Smith for hot-seat

Former Norwich City midfielder Tim Sherwood believes Dean Smith would do a “great job” at Carrow Road as the new head coach.

Smith is understood to be on sporting director Stuart Webber’s shortlist to replace Daniel Farke along with former Chelsea and Derby boss, Frank Lampard.

Smith was sacked as Aston Villa boss earlier this week in the wake of a five-match losing streak but Sherwood believes the former Brentford chief could be an ideal fit for the City hot-seat.

“He’s still a very good manager. He has proved that he can get someone promoted and he has proved he can stay in the Premier League,” said Sherwood, who made 88 appearances for Norwich between 1989 and 1992.

“Norwich is there, that’s a great job for him now – you can’t jump out of one to the other, because if you are on gardening leave, then you will end up working for Norwich for nothing.”

He told HITC: “It’s an opportunity for him. He will be tarnished by saying ‘oh, well he’s just been sacked by Villa’. He’s still a good manager, it doesn’t make him a bad manager. And he needs to walk out of that club with his head held very, very high.

“To get them into the Premier League, when no-one else could and stay there for a year. Yes, they have struggled during the last few games, listen I wouldn’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. It’s the nature of the job. Take it on the chin.”

Webber started contacting possible replacements for Farke after telling the German his time was up following Norwich’s 2-1 win at Brentford.

Frank Lampard spent a year in charge of Derby County.

Contact has been made with Lampard, who is set to hold more formal talks with City later this week. However, Webber is also keen to speak to Smith given his track record of leading Villa to promotion and stabilising them in the top-flight, albeit on a larger budget than he would have at Carrow Road. Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl and Kjetil Knutsen have also been linked.

Smith issued a statement through the League Managers Association on Tuesday after his dismissal from Villa Park.

"My initial remit was to try and lead the club back to the Premier League within a two-year period. Sitting in 15th position in the Championship when I arrived in the October, managing to lead the team on a record-breaking ten match winning run and into the play-offs, where we would eventually win promotion thanks to a memorable day at Wembley Stadium, was without doubt an achievement that I will always look back on with pride.

"Having led the club back to the Premier League ahead of schedule and at the first time of asking after three years in the Championship, the next challenge was to help overhaul the squad and create a group good enough to survive that all-important first season back in the Premier League and, in doing so, I believe those achievements allowed the club to accelerate its ambitions to become an established Premier League club.

"My belief was that we would continue our progression this season. I understand the football industry and of course, I respect the owners decision, but I felt that with important players soon returning to full fitness we would achieve a top half finish.

"One of my roles as Head Coach at Aston Villa was to improve individual players to enhance on-field performance for the team. Playing a part in developing a player who would be transferred for a British record transfer fee, along with creating a pathway for a thriving academy, are all areas in which I feel I’ve more than contributed. I hope the culture and environment that has been created at both Bodymoor Heath and Villa Park will continue to flourish.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, in giving me the opportunity to manage this special club. I would also like to thank the CEO, Christian Purslow, with whom I enjoyed an excellent working relationship as well as the two Sporting Directors I worked alongside, Johan Lange and Jesus Garcia Pitarch. To the coaches, staff and players, my sincere thanks to each and every one of them.

"Finally, to the Aston Villa fans who showed me nothing but love and support from my first day in the job to my last, a heartfelt thank you from my family and I. The Aston Villa board’s aims and ambitions are to take our club back into European football and I would love nothing more than seeing the club achieve that. I’ve always said that I was simply a custodian of this great football club, and my aim was to leave it in a better place than I found it. I believe that together we have achieved that.”