Double leg break confirmed for ex-Norwich City midfielder

Former Norwich City midfielder is finding form again with Portsmouth in League One.

Former Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson suffered a double break to his fibula during Portsmouth’s League One clash against Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Pompey are also concerned about an ankle issue picked up as a result of Glenn Whelan’s late challenge.

Thompson, who made two league starts for the Canaries during an injury-hit spell at Carrow Road, will have an MRI scan to ascertain the extent of the damage later this week.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was upset with the challenge by Whelan.

“I don’t want to get caught up in talking about the tackle,” he told The News. “There is not a lot you can do when you get a tackle like that. We accept that football is a contact game but are disappointed Louis is now in hospital.

“I would rather just put my energy into giving Louis all the support we possibly can.”