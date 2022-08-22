Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Double leg break confirmed for ex-Norwich City midfielder

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 1:41 PM August 22, 2022
Portsmouth's Louis Thompson dribbles with the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadiu

Former Norwich City midfielder is finding form again with Portsmouth in League One. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson suffered a double break to his fibula during Portsmouth’s League One clash against Bristol Rovers at the weekend. 

Pompey are also concerned about an ankle issue picked up as a result of Glenn Whelan’s late challenge. 

Thompson, who made two league starts for the Canaries during an injury-hit spell at Carrow Road, will have an MRI scan to ascertain the extent of the damage later this week. 

MORE: City leading the race for Bordeaux winger

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was upset with the challenge by Whelan. 

“I don’t want to get caught up in talking about the tackle,” he told The News. “There is not a lot you can do when you get a tackle like that. We accept that football is a contact game but are disappointed Louis is now in hospital. 

“I would rather just put my energy into giving Louis all the support we possibly can.” 

Don't Miss

Norwich City's on loan Bali Mumba notched his first goal for Plymouth Argyle in a League One win at Forest Green

News

Landmark goal for City loan ace Mumba

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Millwall manager Gary Rowett felt Norwich City's second goal should not have stood in a 2-0 Championship defeat

Match reaction

Lions' chief furious at City's match-sealing goal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Oct 9, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasi

Updated

City to hold shareholders vote on Mark Attanasio becoming club director

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

Match reaction

'A whole lot better' - City fans react to win over Millwall

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon