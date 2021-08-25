Ex-Canaries prospect 'grateful' for League One opportunity

Published: 2:11 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM August 25, 2021

Connor Parsons has earned a League One opportunity almost two years after his time with the Norwich City academy came to an end.

The winger, who turns 21 in October, has joined Wycombe Wanderers - where Anis Mehmeti has become a regular under Gareth Ainsworth since leaving the Canaries.

Parsons had been with City since his under-13 age group, having played youth football for North Walsham Town, and began his academy scholarship in 2017.

He was teammates with players including Max Aarons and Adam Idah in the U18s during 2017-18 but missed all of the following season due to a serious knee ligament injury that required surgery.

Delighted to have signed for @wwfcofficial 📝 grateful for this opportunity and to be part of the great club. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/rTt5sCc2DT — Connor Parsons (@connorparsons_) August 24, 2021

After three appearances as a substitute for the U23s during the first half of 2019-20, it was announced in December 2019 that his contract had been cancelled by mutual consent.

Parsons initially joined Norwich United but the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic thwarted Eastern Counties League games. Last October he joined Lowestoft Town and started playing at step three of non-league, in Southern Premier Division Central.

However, with the pandemic again severely disrupting the season, the campaign was curtailed early in February and he ended up heading to Iceland for a brief spell with Dalvik.

Now he's joined Wycombe on a one-year deal, being pictured alongside manager Ainsworth and being given squad number 39, with development team coach Sam Grace challenging him to force his way into the first team.

“Connor is a really talented player who has impressed us during his trial period with the club and provides extra competition for places on the left-hand side," Grace told the Chairboys' website.

“We’re pleased with how the development squad is progressing and we’ve already seen the emergence of Andre Burley and Olly Pendlebury into the first team this season, and hopefully Connor can follow in their footsteps and continue to kick on in his career.”

Former Canaries prospect Mehmeti scored three goals in 29 Championship games as Wycombe were relegated last season, going close to scoring against Norwich, with the Albania U21 international set to be involved in the push for promotion this season.

Parsons has the chance to try and emulate that success, posting on Twitter to say: "Delighted to have signed for Wycombe. Grateful for this opportunity and to be part of the great club. Let’s go!"

