Former City keeper set to leave Wolves

John Ruddy looks set to leave Wolves this summer. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy is set to leave Wolves this summer after posting his goodbyes on social media.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at Molineux this summer and a new deal hasn’t been agreed despite Wolves boss Bruno Lage reportedly wanting to keep the former England international.

Ruddy, who made 235 appearances for the Canaries, played in Wolves’ final Premier League game of the season on Sunday during a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"So yesterday seems as though it will be my last appearance for Wolves," wrote Ruddy on Instagram.

"Thank-you to the fans for your support through the highs and lows.

"Thank-you to the backroom staff for all your support and more importantly your friendships over the last five years.

"A huge thank-you to every player that I was lucky enough to play and train alongside.

"I believe that a successful team is driven by the culture of its players, the culture we created over these years has enabled us to take this club to places no one thought possible.

"A changing room of top players and men did that so thank-you for allowing me to share that journey.

"Here's to the next challenge."