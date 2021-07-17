Ex-Canaries winger seals League One move

Published: 12:24 PM July 17, 2021

Anthony Pilkington, pictured celebrating scoring for Norwich against Manchester United at Carrow Road in November 2012 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington will be playing in League One this season.

Pilkington has signed a one-year deal with Fleetwood Town, returning to his home county of Lancashire after a season playing in the Indian Super League.

The 33-year-old scored three goals in 17 matches for East Bengal between November and February, who are managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and also have former Nottingham Forest and Celtic defender Danny Fox in their squad – finishing ninth in the 11-team league.

Pilkington scored 14 goals in 75 Premier League games for the Canaries between 2011 and 2014, being signed by Paul Lambert for a reported £2million after promotion to the top flight in 2011 following an excellent League One season with Huddersfield.

Injury issues curtailed his excellent start to life with City and the former Stockport attacker was sold to Cardiff for around £1.5m following relegation.

Pilkington went on to make over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds and joined Wigan on a free transfer in 2018 after Cardiff were promoted to the top tier, managing 26 appearances across two seasons with Wigan before making the move to India.

He joins a Fleetwood side looking to build on finishing 15th in League One last season, being steered clear of trouble by former Preston and Leeds boss Simon Grayson after he took over from Joey Barton in January.

Meanwhile, another former City player is on the move, with Ryan Bertrand’s expected free transfer to Leicester confirmed following the expiry of his Southampton contract.

The left-back, 31, made 60 appearances for Norwich during an extended loan spell from Chelsea as a youngster between 2008 and 2009.

Bertrand has signed a two-year deal with the Foxes having made 240 appearances for Southampton across seven seasons, earning 19 England caps. He also previously represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics and won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Speaking to Leicester’s official website, he said: “I’m really happy to be here; joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve in my career.

“Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in. It’s fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I’m going to give my all to try and do the fans proud.”

