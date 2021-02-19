Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Former Norwich City player Alan Woan dies

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:08 PM February 19, 2021   
Carrow Road Norwich City

Former Norwich City player Alan Woan has died - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City player Alan Woan has died after a short illness. He was 90.

Born in Liverpool he joined Norwich in December 1953 and scored after just three minutes of his City debut - a 4-1 win against Northampton, who he would later join. He also scored on his Northampton debut - the first goal to be scored in the Fourth Division. He went on to play for Crystal Palace and Aldershot Town and in total scored more than 100 goals in 289 Football League games.

His Norwich career lasted three years, during which he scored seven times in 21 appearances. For the reserves he scored 43 goals in 77 matches.

His brother Don played for Liverpool, Leyton Orient, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers, and his son Ian played more than 200 games for Nottingham Forest in the 1990s.

Ian is currently assistant manager to Sean Dyche at Burnley and the manager dedicated their recent 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to Alan.

