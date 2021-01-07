Published: 12:15 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM January 7, 2021

Adam Idah became Norwich City's youngest ever hat-trick scorer during a 4-2 win at Preston in last season's FA Cup third round - Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are preparing for FA Cup action with the world's oldest club competition featuring slight differences during this unusual season.

Championship rivals Coventry visit Carrow Road in the third round for a midday kick-off on Saturday, which is being broadcast live on BT Sport Extra Five.

With supporters unable to attend games due to the national lockdown, all 32 ties are being shown live by either BT, the BBC or the Football Association's website.

Coverage on BT means City are only able to provide an audio feed of the game online rather than the usual iFollow coverage but the FA live broadcast fee is £37,500 per club, with the eight primary selections earning £75,000 per club, such as Tottenham's trip to non-league Marine on Sunday being broadcast live on BBC One.

The biggest changes are the abolition of replays and the halving of the prize fund though.

Replays have been phased out of the latter stages in recent years anyway but were taken out completely to ensure the competition doesn't add to an already congested schedule after the later start to the campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the prize money has been slashed due to the financial impact of the pandemic, with the winners' fee halved from £3.6million to £1.8m.

For this weekend's games that means winners claiming £5,625 and the losers receiving £1,875, with that rising to £9,375 for the winners in the fourth round and £3,125 for the losers.

The FA is also helping financially to ensure that all teams can carry out sufficient Covid-19 testing 72 hours before their tie. However, clubs have been told that as long as they can name 14 players, ties will not be postponed, and that fourth round ties must be played across the scheduled weekend of January 22-25 due to the congested schedule. For Norwich that is due to be a trip to Millwall.

To add to the unusual feel of this year's competition, the draws for the fourth and fifth rounds will then be made on Monday, at 7.10pm.

Todd Cantwell scored an excellent equaliser during Norwich City's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United at Carrow Road last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's expected the Canaries will prioritise their Championship promotion campaign but City did at least enjoy a rare FA Cup run last year, winning at Preston and Burnley before taking over 9,000 fans to Tottenham in the fifth round and earning a penalty shoot-out success.

That brought a first quarter-final appearance since 1992 but ended in late heartbreak, against Manchester United at Carrow Road in June, with Todd Cantwell scoring a fine equaliser only for Timm Klose to be sent off late in normal time and England defender Harry Maguire to snatch the winner late in injury-time.