MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries take on Barnsley in FA Cup

Published: 1:30 PM January 23, 2021

Norwich City take a break from the Championship promotion race this afternoon as they take on Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup (3pm kick-off).

The teams already know that a home tie against Chelsea or Luton awaits in the last 16, with the fifth round draw made early to help with scheduling during an already congested campaign.

The Canaries beat Barnsley 1-0 at Carrow Road in the league at the start of this month, thanks to a spectacular finish from Emi Buendia, and have won their next three games.

They beat Coventry 2-0 at home in the FA Cup third round, progressing thanks to early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill, and then followed up a 2-1 win at Cardiff with a 2-0 home win over Bristol City on Wednesday to push seven points clear at the top of the Championship table.

However, Barnsley's form has tailed off during some tough fixtures, after Valerien Ismael had been nominated for Championship Manager of the Month for December alongside Daniel Farke.

The Tykes also won 2-0 at home in the FA Cup, beating mid-table League Two side Tranmere Rovers, but then lost 2-0 at home to Swansea and 1-0 at Watford on Tuesday, with those losses to promotion hopefuls seeing them slip to 11th in the table.

The tie at Oakwell offers £67,500 in prize money for the winners, with the losers taking £22,500, plus the broadcast revenue that would be generated in the next round - particularly if Chelsea beat Luton on Sunday lunchtime.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in our Matchday Live blog above