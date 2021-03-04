Video
ONE YEAR ON: Relive City's epic FA Cup win at Tottenham
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Stadiums were full. Tim Krul was saving penalties. 9,000 Norwich City supporters watched on. Today marks one year since the Canaries knocked Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup in their own backyard.
For many, this was the last time they would watch City in the flesh before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national lockdown and a shutdown of the sport.
One end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was painted yellow and green as thousands of supporters descended on the capital hoping to watch their side progress to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1992.
Jan Vertonghen put the host ahead through a header from a free-kick, but City battled their way back into the contest before snatching an equaliser in the second half. Josip Drmic scrambled the ball into the net in front of the travelling contingent.
Extra-time followed and served as 30 painstaking minutes whereby the energy was sapped from the legs of the players. Then, it all came down to penalties.
Spot-kick shootouts always provide a setting where heroes are created, luckily for Norwich, they had a 'penalty killer' in between the sticks.
The shootout began with England international Eric Dier slotting home. Then Kenny McLean missed. Erik Lamela failed to put Spurs two-ahead and Adam Idah made it all square.
Giovani Lo Celso converted but was matched by Marco Stiepermann who dispatched with aplomb. Krul then greeted young striker Troy Parrott halfway through his walk to the spot, giving him some sound advice. It worked. Krul won the psychological battle as Parrott saw his spot-kick saved by the sprawling Dutchman.
Next up was Todd Cantwell. The Norfolk-born midfielder brought up as an Arsenal fan. There was no sign of nervousness as he stroked the ball into the top corner and silenced the Spurs faithful in the process.
Then it came down to Krul again. Gedson Fernandes was the man to step up, only to tamely strike his penalty, allowing Krul to dive to his left to win the tie. He galloped down the opposing end of the stadium to share the moment with City's supporters. Eric Dier made a similar run, but ended up confronting an abusive home supporter.
As Farke waved, City fans celebrated. It was a historic night dampened by the fact the fans wouldn't be present for the quarter-final against Manchester United later that year.
- Recap some of the best photos from that epic night below