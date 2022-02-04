Live

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith will speak to the media this morning - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The winter break is almost over but Norwich City cannot return their attentions to the Premier League just yet, with Dean Smith holding his press conference this morning ahead of an FA Cup trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The top-flight rivals meet in a fourth-round tie at Molineux on Saturday afternoon and there is much for the Canaries boss to discuss ahead of the game.

Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour have been pictured in training during the break but it's unclear if fellow midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) or centre-back Andrew Omobamidele (back) are back in the mix yet.

Christoph Zimmermann returned to action for the under-23s a fortnight ago so the central defender could also be in contention for the tie, while the loan exit of Todd Cantwell to Bournemouth on transfer deadline day is sure to be on the agenda as well.

The Canaries were frustrated not to beat Wolves in Smith's second game in charge, a 0-0 Carrow Road draw in November.

Since then, Wolves have kicked on to sit eighth in the Premier League table thanks to four wins and a draw from their last five matches, easing to a 3-0 home win over Championship side Sheffield United in the last round of the FA Cup.

City won 1-0 away to League One side Charlton and that helped to boost confidence, with an initial 2-0 defeat at West Ham followed by a 2-1 home win over Everton and a 3-0 triumph at Watford that lifted Smith's side out of the relegation zone.

After Saturday's tie, which will be settled on the day with no replay, a home clash with Crystal Palace awaits on Wednesday for the Canaries.

- You can follow updates from the press conference in the live blog above