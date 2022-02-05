Starting XIs

Experienced goalkeeper Michael McGovern is one of five players to come into the Norwich City starting XI at Wolverhampton Wanderers for FA Cup action.

The Premier League rivals meet in the fourth round, with the tie to be settled using extra-time and penalties if required, with no replay.

McGovern replaces Angus Gunn, who is on the bench, to make his first appearance since a 1-1 Championship home draw in December 2020.

Sam Byram replaces Max Aarons at right-back, who drops to the bench. Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour come into midfield in a change to a 4-3-3 shape, in place of Teemu Pukki and the injured Jacob Sorensen.

Mathias Normann returns but starts on the bench and there was also a late change, with Josh Sargent pulling out due to illness and Przemek Placheta taking his place, with young keeper Jon McCracken coming on to the bench.

The Canaries welcome back Normann and Gilmour from injury but fellow midfielder Lukas Rupp isn't expected to feature, having just returned to training.

Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are hoping to be back in contention for Wednesday's home top-flight clash with Crystal Palace.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann played his first 90 minutes since August as he helped the under-23s thrash Middlesbrough 4-0 at Colney on Friday, as his comeback from ankle surgery continued.

The other injury absences are goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) and midfielder Sorensen (knee), with both hoping to return before the end of the month.

The hosts make just one change to their XI, with former Norwich keeper John Ruddy starting in goal, but striker Raul Jimenez returns to their bench - which is just seven players due to illness and injury.

Wolves are giving Romain Saiss the weekend off after the defender returned from international duty in midweek but striker Raul Jimenez is expected to be available after Mexico duty and shaking off a calf injury.

The hosts are set to be without centre-back Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), left-back Jonny (knee), winger Pedro Neto (knee) and striker Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) due to injury issues.

WOLVES (3-5-2): Ruddy; Kilman, Coady (C), Toti; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Podence. Subs: Sa (GK), Hoever, Marcal, Cundle, Chiquinho, Jimenez, Campbell

NORWICH (4-3-3): McGovern; Byram, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean; Placheta, idah, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), McCracken (GK), Aarons, Giannoulis, Normann, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe, Pukki

REFEREE: David Coote

VAR: Paul Tierney

