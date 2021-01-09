Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City set for FA Cup fourth and fifth round draws

David Freezer

Published: 3:24 PM January 9, 2021    Updated: 3:29 PM January 9, 2021
Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal with the scorer of the 1st, Kenny McL

Jordan Hugill and Kenny McLean scored early goals as Norwich City knocked Coventry out of the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Victory over Coventry sees Norwich City go into the draw for both the fourth and fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday evening.

The draws for both of the next rounds are scheduled to kick-off from 7.10pm on Monday, ahead of West Ham's tie at Stockport.

Progress means the Championship trip to Millwall on Saturday, January 23 will have to be rearranged, who also progressed today with a 2-0 win at non-league Boreham Wood.

The 2-0 win over the Sky Blues, thanks to early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill, has earned City £61,500 - with £90,000 up for grabs in the next round, after the FA Cup prize fund was halved due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Football Association.

POINTERS: Five observations from the Canaries' routine win against Coventry

Further welcome funds could be generated from broadcasting deals, with the eight 'primary selections' for the third round earning £75,000 per club, whereas City and Coventry earned £37,500 each for their game being broadcast on BT Sport Extra Five.

In footballing terms however it allows Canaries boss Daniel Farke to potentially give more minutes to some of the players who featured today after injuries, such as Xavi Quintilla, Bali Mumba and Przemek Placheta.

