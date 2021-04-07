The facts and figures of Norwich City’s epic 7-0 triumph

Published: 1:00 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM April 7, 2021

Kieran Dowell scored his third goal of the season as he fired Norwich 5-0 up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Amid the fun and games of Norwich City's spectacular 7-0 romp over Huddersfield were a whole host of interesting facts and figures.

As the Canaries close on an immediate return to the Premier League, we've taken a closer look at some of the most eye-catching numbers to emerge from the memorable triumph.

5 - Finally five

It was the first time that City had scored five goals in a game since Daniel Farke took charge in the summer of 2017.

They had scored four on nine occasions during that time, six of them being league games and just one of them being during this successful season; the 4-1 home win over Stoke in February.

6 - Classy Cantwell

Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia are taking many of the headlines at the moment but the consistently excellent and hard-working form of Todd Cantwell must not be overlooked.

The 'Dereham Deco' now has six goals and five assists to his name for the season but they have all come in the 23 appearances since he returned from injury in December.

His rising drive into the top-left corner for 4-0, having superbly created Pukki's opener, was the academy product's 14th goal for Norwich - and added another special strike to an already impressive showreel of great goals.

7 - Club record

The victory also set a new club record, of the biggest winning margin in a second-tier game in the club's history.

City had managed to score seven twice at the equivalent level previously but didn't keep clean sheets during a 7-2 home win over Notts County back in November 1934 and a 7-1 hammering of Reading four years ago.

The club's record win remains the 10-2 thrashing of Coventry at The Nest in Division Three South in March 1930 - although there was an 18-0 romp against Brighton during the Wartime League in December 1940 as well.

The Carrow Road record is an 8-0 victory over Walsall in Division Three South in 1951 although that scoreline was also managed against non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round in 1989, when the Canaries were a top-flight team.

11 & 92 - High points

City's performance notched a couple of Farke-era statistical highs.

A pass success percentage of 92 per cent against the Terriers was the best City have managed in league action since the German arrived from Borussia Dortmund II in 2017, having managed 91pc in two matches during that time.

Perhaps just as impressive was that it was 18-year-old defender Andrew Omobamidele leading the way with a personal return of 98pc accuracy, with only Grant Hanley (92), Todd Cantwell (89) and Oliver Skipp (88) attempting more than the Irishman's 86 passes.

The Canaries also managed 11 shots on target, matching their Farke-era high from the chaotic 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road on Boxing Day of 2018.

15 - Irrepressible Emi

Canaries fans had hoped Emi Buendia would prove one of the best players in the Championship and he's certainly proving that to be the case.

He became the first player to claim three assists in one game in the division this season as he pulled the strings during the first half against Huddersfield, also scoring as City roared into a 5-0 lead before the break.

James Maddison's brilliant 2017-18 season which earned his big-money move to Leicester and saw him voted the club's Player of the Season featured 14 goals and eight assists in 44 Championship games.

Buendia currently has a remarkable 12 goals and 15 assists from 33 league matches.

The only players in recent Championship seasons to have managed more were Matheus Pereira with 16 and eight goals for West Brom in 2019-20 and Matt Ritchie with 17 and 15 goals for Bournemouth in 2014-15.

He currently has five more assists than any other player in the division and only six players have scored more goals, which is why WhoScored.com rate him as the division's best performer with an average of 7.83 out of 10 comfortably clear of Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore (7.57).

25 - The Pukki Party

The number just keep rising for Teemu Pukki, with his hat-trick taking him to 17 goals in his last 15 games for club and country and to 25 overall for City this season.

It was, perhaps surprisingly, just the second treble that the Finland star has scored for Norwich - adding to his hat-trick against Newcastle in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is now just three goals behind Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the race for his second Championship Golden Boot and his third goal brought an important achievement.

Pukki moved into joint 10th place in the club's all-time top scorers' list on 66 goals, level with Ted MacDougall, Ron Davies and Jimmy Hill - and just four behind John Deehan in eighth.

28 - Defensive dominance

There are several club records that the current Canaries are in contention for but perhaps the most important has been their defensive strength following relegation from the Premier League.

Seven clean sheets during the current 12-game unbeaten run has taken City to 17 for the campaign, matching the club's 2003-04 title winners and leaving them three short of the 1974-75 record of 20 - as John Bond's team bounced straight back to the top flight after finishing third in a 42-game campaign.

Arguably the best record was the 18 kept by Dave Stringer's side in 38 games as they finished 10th in the top flight in 1989-90, with 19 achieved on the way to the League One title in 2009-10 as well.

Overall this season it's just 28 goals conceded in 40 matches so far, which has the club record under threat, of 36 during the 42 matches of the 1971-72 second-tier title triumph.

The best record for a 46-game season was Nigel Worthington's champions of 2003-04, who conceded 39.

87 - Seal the deal

With City near certainties for promotion, supporters are trying to work out when the big day might be.

Victory at Derby on Saturday, combined with Brentford and Swansea failing to win at Preston and Millwall respectively, would get the job done.

But if not, with Swansea playing their game in hand at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and then both the Swans and the Bees in action earlier in the day on Saturday, April 17, then promotion could well end up being confirmed before City's 8pm home clash with Bournemouth kicks off.

Then it would be on to trying to seal the club's fifth second-tier title, with the gap to second-placed Watford currently eight points.

Sitting on 87 points, the chance to break the club record of 94 in the second tier (2004 and 2019) during the final six games is there, as is the highest ever total of 95, in League One in 2009-10.

- Those are just a few of the headline figures after a remarkable night, let us know in the comments below if you have any favourite facts or figures that you'd like to add