Daniel Farke orchestrates his celebratory waves from the balcony of Norwich City Hall during the promotion parade of 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There may have been some brilliant highs and crushing lows but Daniel Farke certainly made his mark in the Norwich City history books.

The Canaries’ first overseas boss departs after becoming just the 11th man to take charge of over 200 City matches, passing that milestone during the 1-0 loss at Arsenal in September.

Winning 2-1 at Brentford before being dismissed was his 208th match as head coach and an 87th victory, to leave with a win percentage of 41.8pc.

The German was the longest-serving manager since Nigel Worthington and joined Ken Brown as the only men to lead Norwich to two promotions to the top flight.

Farke is the only City chief to win two second tier titles though and the 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield at Carrow Road in April was the biggest margin of victory in the top two tiers in the club’s history.

Prior to Saturday, only 10 managers had been in post longer than Farke among the top 92 clubs in the country. His problem proved to be the Premier League though.

Just six wins and eight draws from 49 matches in the top tier meant a win percentage of just 12.2pc, scoring 31 and conceding 101, with the recent 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea equalling City’s record defeat.

Whereas in the Championship his win percentage was 51.4pc, scoring 217 and conceding 153 with a brand of football hailed as among the best ever produced by Norwich at that level.

The nine consecutive wins that teed up last season’s title triumph fell just short of the 10 managed during 1985-86, while the success of 2018-19 featured an unbeaten run of 14 matches which is among the longest in City history.

There was a club record of five consecutive league clean sheets during the early stages of his reign, with Angus Gunn breaking a record previously held by his father as City bounced back from a 4-0 thrashing at Millwall by going eight games unbeaten.

In just over four seasons at Carrow Road, 75 players made an appearance for Farke, with Christoph Zimmermann making the most (182) ahead of Max Aarons (142), Teemu Pukki (138) and Mario Vrancic (134).

Among that 75 were 11 academy products being given their professional debuts, including Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Jamal Lewis, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele.

FARKE’S RECORD

P208 W87 D49 L72 F294 A290 (41.8pc wins)

Premier League

P49 W6 D8 L35 F31 A101 (12.2pc wins)

Championship

P138 W71 D38 L29 F217 A153 (51.4pc wins)

NCFC 200 CLUB

Ken Brown (1980-87) - 367 games, 150 wins (40.9pc)

John Bond (1973-80) - 340 games, 105 wins (34.5pc)

Nigel Worthington (2001-06) - 280 games, 114 wins (40.7pc)

Tom Parker (1933-37 & 55-57) - 271 games, 104 wins (38.4pc)

Norman Low (1950-55) - 258 games, 129 wins (50pc)

Bob Stansfield (1910-15 & 1926) - 248 games, 78 wins (31.5pc)

Dave Stringer (1987-92) – 229 games, 89 wins (38.9pc)

Archie Macauley (1957-61) - 224 games, 105 wins (46.9pc)

Albert Gosnell (1921-26) - 223 games, 59 wins (26.5pc)

Ron Saunders (1969-73) - 221 games, 84 wins (38pc)

Daniel Farke (2017-21) - 208 games, 87 wins (41.8pc)

