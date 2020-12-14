Injury blow for Norwich City defender

Published: 10:21 AM December 14, 2020

Akin Famewo has suffered another setback on loan at Charlton due to an ankle injury sustained in training that will keep him out for nine weeks.

Famewo was taking part in a training drill last week with the Addicks, when he appeared to go over on his ankle. The 22-year-old won’t require surgery but is expected to be out until late February.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told londonnewsonline.co.uk: “We’re looking at around nine weeks. I saw it happen, you would never think that he’s even hurt himself. He’s cleared the ball and there’s no one near him. He’s just fell off balance and landed on it. You couldn’t believe it. Bad luck for the lads. Nine weeks they’re saying. The good thing is he doesn’t have to have an operation but he has to be in a boot for three weeks and then six weeks rehab.

“When we get to this free week we get to train and do things that we can’t do with the players – shape and unit stuff. Akin just fell onto his ankle as he was doing a crossing routine and clearances. He cleared a ball and then fell backwards and landed on his ankle. That’s not looking good, which is horrible for us because he came back last weekend and was very good. Things like that happen, you can’t control them.”

Akin Famewo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Famewo had been discussed as an option to bring back in January by Norwich if they suffered another injury to any of their senior centre halves although they are minded to keep the player out on loan to get regular first team football.

Famewo had impressed at Charlton before a hamstring injury interrupted his progress and Bowyer admitted this latest ankle issue could harm their League One promotion hopes.

“It’s going to hurt us,” he added. “When we went on that run we had Akin and big Ryan [Inniss] and now both of them are going to be out for a long time. But it’s alright, we’ve got Jason Pearce and I thought Darren Pratley stepped in and did well today [during the 5-2 win over Wimbledon].”