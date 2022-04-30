Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'This hurts so much' - fans react as Norwich City are relegated

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:41 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 5:46 PM April 30, 2022
Norwich City fans get behind their team at Villa Park

Norwich City fans get behind their team at Villa Park - Credit: Dan Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

The disappointment of Norwich City fans after relegation was finally confirmed was clear to see on social media in the minutes after the match ended.

A return to the Championship has been on the cards for some time, but the hope finally faded away at Villa Park where a 2-0 defeat mattered little as Burnley beat Watford at Vicarage Road

- You can take a look at some of the best the social media reaction below















