Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'We dug in deep' - fans react as Ronaldo sinks Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:32 PM April 16, 2022
The Norwich players celebrate after Kieran Dowell scores at Manchester United

City players celebrate after Kieran Dowell pulls a goal back for the Canaries at Old Trafford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were in positive mood after the performance, despite defeat, at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick ended City's brave resistance and left them a step closer to Premier League relegation.

Ronaldo struck twice in the first half before Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki levelled it - only for Ronaldo to strike a free-kick winner.

- You can take a look at some of the best the social media reaction below













Manchester United vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Stuart Webber, sporting director, at the annual general meeting at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture:

Interview

City chief explains ‘life or death’ risks of his dream charity challenge

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

City put in the hard yards ahead of United trip

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones at the en

Delia Smith on how past 'pain' of debt led to self sustainable approach...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pictur

Columnist

Chris Sutton: City's win over Burnley was just what Dean Smith needed

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon