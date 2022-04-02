Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Seriously woeful' - Fans dejected as City cling on for draw at Brighton

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:53 PM April 2, 2022
Grant Hanley of Norwich blocks a shot from Joel Veltman of Brighton during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dejection dominates again for Norwich City fans this evening after returning to Premier League action with an abject display that somehow earned a 0-0 draw against a totally dominant Brighton.

Neal Maupay's missed penalty, several near misses and some good Tim Krul saves saw the Seagulls booed off after failing to punish the league's bottom team.









The goalless stalemate ended six-game losing streaks for both teams and edged the hosts towards top-flight safety, with 34 points to their name already.

Taking a point home at least keeps the Canaries in with a slim chance of survival, which could become more important with a home win over Burnley next weekend, if other results continue to go in their favour.

- You can take a look at some of the best the social media reaction above and below














