Ian Clarke: Norwich City fans must unite behind new head coach - whoever he is

Everyone seems to have a surreal story of where they were when Daniel Farke was given the boot.

I can't rival the strange experiences my colleagues faced in the Brentford press room or our Radio Norfolk friends went through at South Mimms services or indeed that of the Canaries fans who had a couple of hours earlier witnessed such a memorable win.

I was also in West London but rather than seeing first hand the fireworks unfolding at the Community Stadium, was waiting with family for the amazing pyrotechnics display in Battersea Park.

About 50,000 people were packed in there - the biggest crowd I had been in since Spurs away in the FA Cup before the pandemic started.

With so many spectators all seemingly on their phones capturing the build up, the mobile signal was predictably very scratchy.

Daniel Farke has committed his long term future to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You may also want to watch:

I'd been in good spirits after the earlier victory and was fairly relaxed about intermittent internet as I'd read most of the post match analysis on the bus as we'd crawled through the packed streets from our son's home in Hammersmith.

As the beginning of the Big Bang drew closer, messages started popping up (when the signal allowed) from friends in various parts of the country asking what I knew about rumours about our head coach's future.

I initially dismissed it all as nonsense but the more the intermittent texts and tweets came, the more seriously I had to take it - and move around the arena desperately trying to improve phone coverage.

At the same time - and to the add to the surreal nature of the night - what was going on in Battersea had such an irony to it.

Fireworks and firing the boss was an obvious parallel.

More subtle, though, was the playlist which belted out over the giant PA as the sky was lit up.

Pharrell Williams' Happy was questionable for a bemused City fan. Having been clear last week that it was time for change at the top, I agree it was right for DF to be relieved of his duties. But I'm sad to see him go after all the wonderful times he gave us.

Then we were treated to a bit of Louis Armstrong and his classic Wonderful World. That got me thinking about my Canary dreams going forward......

Perhaps the most telling of tunes - which came as the Farke confirmation had just happened - was Sister Sledge's We Are Family.

Frank Lampard savoured a crazy comeback with Derby fans at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One of Farke's great legacies for me was how he helped create a unity and strengthened the family feel of our club.

I'm like other fans and have been refreshing Twitter every few seconds all week and trying to eek out every single snippet of update on who will take over the City hot seat.

As I type, it seems to be a straight head to head between Frank Lampard and Dean Smith (although history tells us that we all may go a very different way to how any of us think).

My preference has been Kjetil Knutsen followed by Lampard and then Smith.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith felt hard done by. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I've been surprised by the amount of very vocal opposition to Frank and Dean from a significant by number of City fans.

Both have their downsides - but undoubtedly a lot of positive attributes which should give us great hope moving forward.

What seems certain is that we don't have to wait long for a new appointment.

Bodo Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen has been strongly linked with the vacant manager's position at Norwich City. - Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images

My overriding hope is that we take that sentiment from Sister Sledge and be really united behind the new man and his backroom team.

The appointment may not be our first choice but sticking together as we try to fight our way off the bottom is absolutely crucial.

OTBC.

Such a poor decision

While we are all desperate to stay in the Premier League, there are plenty of aspects of the top flight which are unpalatable.

That view has been reinforced this week with news that PL bosses have refused to allow clubs to wear away kits at home matches on Boxing Day as a way of supporting the homeless charity Shelter.

Shelter does a fantastic job around the country helping some of the nation's neediest people.

PL bosses said it wasn't possible and they "couldn't support the idea centrally" as it didn't comply with rules.

The EFL has no problem with the initiative and Shelter said: "We believe 'home' means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our shared connection to 'home', to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to fight it."

Come on Premier League, there's still time to see sense and do a u-turn.

Great night in store

Imagine hearing the views of City legends Darren Huckerby, Adam Drury and Simon Lappin on all that's going on with our club at the moment.

Well that's exactly what the Norwich City Fans Social Club is offering at their last event of 2021.

They are holding their much-loved social night on Tuesday, November 23 at Carrow Road (doors open 7pm and bar runs from 7.30-10.30pm).

As well as a Q&A with the trio of former Canary stars, there will also be fun with games like Jenga and Play Your Cards Right.

The Bowles family with their On the Stall City memorabilia will also attend as will Billy @NorwichShirts on Twitter, to show off some of his huge collection of Norwich Shirts.

This event is free but there will be a raffle, to raise money for the Community Sports Foundation.

More details are available on the NCFSC website and via Twitter/Facebook.