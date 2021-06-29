'Sad it had to end this way' - fans react to Leitner's City exit

Published: 2:25 PM June 29, 2021

Moritz Leitner has left Norwich City by mutual consent 12 months before the end of his contract at Carrow Road.

The midfielder will be fondly remembered by City fans for the part he played in the club's 2018/19 promotion to the Premier League but found himself cut adrift by head coach Daniel Farke following their relegation.

Leitner had not appeared in City colours since the FA Cup win over Preston in January 2020.

Here's how supporters reacted to his exit...

I always liked Moritz Leitner. Sad it has ended this way but inevitable really. Hope he finds a club that loves him. #ncfc https://t.co/l7SiUvH6QQ — Tim Scales (C) 🐤🏆 (@TimScales94) June 29, 2021

A player with so much talent, and so much techincal ability. And yet, he continues to waste his career.



Bundesliga winner, a substitute in a Champions League Final yet continues to be released from club after club following a promising start. Such a shame. #ncfc https://t.co/eoHG7OMcIc — Adam Savoury (@Saves1990) June 29, 2021

Good news, been on the wage bill far too long, just drmic, klose and trybull to go now… #ncfc https://t.co/SLw381VCpN — Olly Rowe (@oro7777777) June 29, 2021

Don't really know what went wrong but wish him the best, he was involved in some good times for the club. #ncfc https://t.co/yehNTk0cpb — Tom (@splutcho) June 29, 2021

Good luck Mo! Shame it ended up the way it did. Was a brilliant player in there somewhere https://t.co/4OpcbtJJ4S — Peeky🔰 (@PeekyNCFC) June 29, 2021



