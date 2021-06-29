Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'Sad it had to end this way' - fans react to Leitner's City exit

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:25 PM June 29, 2021   
Moritz Leitner produced an eye-catching cameo at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Moritz Leitner has left Norwich City by mutual consent. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Moritz Leitner has left Norwich City by mutual consent 12 months before the end of his contract at Carrow Road.

The midfielder will be fondly remembered by City fans for the part he played in the club's 2018/19 promotion to the Premier League but found himself cut adrift by head coach Daniel Farke following their relegation.

Leitner had not appeared in City colours since the FA Cup win over Preston in January 2020.

Here's how supporters reacted to his exit...


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scotland's Billy Gilmour (left) and England's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball during the UEFA Eu

Video

Agent McLean ready to convince Gilmour to join Norwich

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Josip Drmic of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Premier League match at Anfi

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rijeka eye Drmic return

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Darnell Fisher of Preston North End and Yanic Wildschut of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Cham

Video

Former City winger joins Bulgarian side

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber before the Sky Bet Championship match at the University

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Risk and reward a key part of City's transfer strategy

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus