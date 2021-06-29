'Sad it had to end this way' - fans react to Leitner's City exit
Published: 2:25 PM June 29, 2021
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Moritz Leitner has left Norwich City by mutual consent 12 months before the end of his contract at Carrow Road.
The midfielder will be fondly remembered by City fans for the part he played in the club's 2018/19 promotion to the Premier League but found himself cut adrift by head coach Daniel Farke following their relegation.
Leitner had not appeared in City colours since the FA Cup win over Preston in January 2020.
Here's how supporters reacted to his exit...
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus