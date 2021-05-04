'It's been a privilege to watch' - fans react to Tettey and Vrancic exits
Published: 6:33 PM May 4, 2021
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Saturday will mark the end of an era for Norwich City supporters when Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic make their last appearances for the club.
The Premier League-bound Canaries confirmed on Tuesday evening that they won’t be extending either midfielder’s contract beyond the summer.
Both players have certainly given supporters a lot of memories over the years. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus