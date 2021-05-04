Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'It's been a privilege to watch' - fans react to Tettey and Vrancic exits

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:33 PM May 4, 2021   
Alex Tettey congratulates Mario Vrancic on City's opening goal against Tottenham Pictures: Paul Ches

Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey will leave Norwich City this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Saturday will mark the end of an era for Norwich City supporters when Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic make their last appearances for the club. 

The Premier League-bound Canaries confirmed on Tuesday evening that they won’t be extending either midfielder’s contract beyond the summer. 

Both players have certainly given supporters a lot of memories over the years. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Olly Skipp was on crutches for Norwich City's Championship title celebrations

Video

Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City

Interview

Giannoulis feels risky City move has been vindicated

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich dances and jump about in celebration after the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Six things you might have missed during City's title triumph

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

Video

McLean loving life aboard the Norwich City rollercoaster

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus