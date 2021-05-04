'It's been a privilege to watch' - fans react to Tettey and Vrancic exits

Published: 6:33 PM May 4, 2021

Saturday will mark the end of an era for Norwich City supporters when Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic make their last appearances for the club.

The Premier League-bound Canaries confirmed on Tuesday evening that they won’t be extending either midfielder’s contract beyond the summer.

Both players have certainly given supporters a lot of memories over the years. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

So, so sad to see them go!! 😢 Thank you for everything you’ve done for our club 💛💚 #NCFC https://t.co/7DPIYpjoBs — Lauren (@ohheylauren_) May 4, 2021

Always sad when Norwich City FC players depart, especially when the fans can’t be there in person to wish them goodbye!

Thank you @alextettey86 , Vrancic & Quintilla for your service. Hope to see Oli Skipp back on loan again next season #otbc #ncfc

🤞🔰 — Daniel (@Dan_Norfolk_man) May 4, 2021

This news tells me that sentimentality has gone from #ncfc. Something which has held us back in past PL seasons (along with the obvious lack of money) — Andrew Kent (@Kenty1985) May 4, 2021

All the best Mario, always there when needed, and as for Tettey…

What a hero, true legend of #ncfc, and would love to him back as a coach for us one day 💚💛 — Kris (@loodofsquit) May 4, 2021

Farewell @alextettey86 . It's been a privilege to watch you during your time at @NorwichCityFC . A true legend (actually deserving the title). WE NEED A #TETTEYMONIAL #NCFC — Luke Mayhew (@lukemayhew) May 4, 2021

Leeds (A), Swfc (A) all massive Mario moments. I wish both nothing but the best of luck in their futures. They’ve been huge for #ncfc — Tim Scales (C) (@TimScales94) May 4, 2021

Totally the right time for both to go, Webber showing yet again how good he is at this job. #NCFC — Harry Dawson (@harrydawson90) May 4, 2021