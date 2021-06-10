'Great news' - Fans relieved as City react to sponsorship anger

Opinion

Published: 9:58 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM June 10, 2021

Relief was the overriding emotion for Norwich City fans this morning as news broke that the Canaries have ditched their controversial sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm BK8.

The little-known firm were announced as City's new front-of-shirt sponsor and principal partner on Monday, following on swiftly from the announcement of the agreement with former sponsor Dafabet being brought to an end a year early.

The deal with BK8 was understood to have been worth in the region of £5m, with City chiefs speaking previously about being aware of the contentious nature of relationships with gambling firms but also of the need to maximise income as a self-funded club.

However, supporters quickly discovered a raft of inappropriate and sexualised content online, with female fans in particular upset at the outdated and derogatory theme of the brand's advertising.

City have now apologised and announced the "mutual termination" of the deal, with an update on a replacement deal to follow in the weeks ahead.

- You can take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below

MORE: 'No cost' to Norwich City for severing BK8 ties