Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'Great news' - Fans relieved as City react to sponsorship anger

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:58 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 10:02 AM June 10, 2021
The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, N

Outcry from Norwich City supporters prompted the termination of a controversial sponsorship deal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Relief was the overriding emotion for Norwich City fans this morning as news broke that the Canaries have ditched their controversial sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm BK8.

The little-known firm were announced as City's new front-of-shirt sponsor and principal partner on Monday, following on swiftly from the announcement of the agreement with former sponsor Dafabet being brought to an end a year early.

The deal with BK8 was understood to have been worth in the region of £5m, with City chiefs speaking previously about being aware of the contentious nature of relationships with gambling firms but also of the need to maximise income as a self-funded club.










However, supporters quickly discovered a raft of inappropriate and sexualised content online, with female fans in particular upset at the outdated and derogatory theme of the brand's advertising.

City have now apologised and announced the "mutual termination" of the deal, with an update on a replacement deal to follow in the weeks ahead.

- You can take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below








MORE: 'No cost' to Norwich City for severing BK8 ties

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

Video

City set for crisis meetings over BK8 fallout

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dowell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Opinion

How do City fill their Buendia-shaped hole?

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Liverpool's Neco Williams (left) and Ajax’s David Neres battle for the ball during the UEFA Champion

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in Liverpool right-back

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

Updated

Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus