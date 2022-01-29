Opinion

In what is turning into a rollercoaster of a season for City, we can sit back and enjoy the winter break in the knowledge that the Canaries seem to be on an upward trajectory.

Of course, things would have seemed much gloomier had City not picked up that priceless win at Vicarage Road but with the club now out of the relegation zone for the first time this season and some game-free time for the physios to work in, followed by a cup game to help get players back to match fitness, there is definitely a spring in everyone’s step.

What is also very positive is the way that some of the summer arrivals are really starting to come to terms with English football. Josh Sargent is getting plenty of well-deserved attention for what will hopefully prove to be his breakthrough performance at Watford but both Pierre Lees-Melou and Milot Rashica are also starting to make big contributions.

When Lees-Melou arrived, he seemed to struggle with the pace of the Premier League and tended to drift in and out of games, but in recent weeks he’s been much more consistent and is both winning a lot of tackles in key areas and using the ball intelligently.

It’s also worth noting that when Sargent and Angus Gunn got into a muddle and left a bouncing ball to each other in the box it was Lees-Melou who had the presence of mind to position himself on the line to prevent a goal that at 2-0, and with City on the back foot, could well have changed the course of the game.

Rashica is another case in point. We have seen plenty of examples of the Kosovan’s attacking threat since his return, exemplified on Friday by the way he rolled his defender and produced a perfect cross for Sargent’s second, but it was noticeable how many times he tracked back and won the ball in central areas as well as providing cover for his full-back, an area in which he had been lax in the defeat at West Ham.

In the system that City are currently using it’s absolutely essential that the wide players do a good job defensively, and it’s clearly an issue that is being addressed in training given the improvements over the last couple of games.

Milot Rashica has resumed his influential Canaries role since returning from injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

However, for me, one of the two biggest positives from last Friday night was further evidence that City are becoming much more streetwise under Dean Smith - despite Tom Cleverley’s attempts to referee the game himself, which shows that he at least learnt something at Manchester United.

The reaction of the Norwich players to the incidents involving Emmanuel Dennis were good examples of this and ensured that Mike Dean was under pressure to act, while the way that they broke up play when Watford were getting on top also showed the sort of game management that has become essential at this level.

The second was how well City dealt with a team who have so often bullied them in the past. Watford are a big side but Smith’s players stood their ground and that augurs well for the coming weeks, not just in terms of what happens on the pitch but also what happens in the stands, with many seasoned away travellers remarking on how good the atmosphere at Vicarage Road was.

If fans see players fighting for everything on the pitch they will respond and that’s important if Carrow Road is to become the fortress that Smith wants it to be.

A key factor in that will be whether Mathias Normann returns as planned in the cup tie at Molineux, particularly with Jacob Sorensen potentially ruled out for a while. The Norwegian is a class act and could just be the key to City’s survival battle as well as someone who gets the crowd on its feet.

NCFC EXTRA: How Smith has helped Sargent find goal-scoring form