Published: 5:00 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM August 4, 2021

Some of the key players in Norwich City's transfer jigsaw, from left, Christos Tzolis, Daniel Farke and Todd Cantwell - Credit: PA Wire & Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke is confident Norwich City will be in a 'good situation' when the summer transfer window closes, as the wait for further additions goes on.

It's understood the Canaries are increasingly confident of signing Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK as they try to put the finishing touches to their Premier League squad.

However, with Jack Grealish's reported £100million move to Manchester City seemingly close, the prospect of Aston Villa turning to Todd Cantwell as a replacement continues to loom large - with a deal in the region of £40m likely to be difficult for the Canaries to refuse, for a player with two years remaining on his contract.

“You can be sure that we were quite active in the last few weeks but we are a self-funded club and as a result, we can’t do anything stupid, sometimes you have to wait," Farke said after Tuesday's 5-0 friendly win over Gillingham.

“I would have liked to have all of the lads together as quickly as possible - if it doesn’t matter if you spend £1million more or not.

“Sadly we are not in the position to do this. We are in a much better position than we were two years ago, I like our business so far, many compliments to Stuart (Webber).

“It’s really unbelievably complicated, I just have to wait for the players, but he has to make it happen, deal with the agents and negotiations of the other clubs, it is really tough.

“I was quite pleased with our additions so far and I’m pretty, pretty confident that we will have further additions and in the end of August I think we will be in a good situation."

While Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis and Kenny McLean all returned from injury against the Gills, and Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen featured after self-isolation, City were still without seven players including Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley and Milot Rashica de to their recent Covid-19 outbreak.

“Again, Covid also destroyed our plans a little bit,," Farke continued. "I think with seven other first-team players the situation would be even more comfortable right now and also if Sam Byram was right now in a good way.

“He is, more or less, the only injured player but is also on his way to being back in team training pretty soon.

“So I don’t think we need 15 more players, that’s definitely for sure! But the final pieces will be quite important and if we are good in these final pieces, it will be the icing on the cake and we will be in a really good position.

“There is still lots of work to do, let’s see where we are at the end of August.”

