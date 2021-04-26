Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 26, 2021

Daniel Farke feels his Norwich City side deserve to be crowned champions after reaffirming their hunger for the title with a 3-1 win at QPR.

The Canaries will win the Championship if Watford drop points at Brentford or if Reading are beaten at Carrow Road on Saturday, with both at 3pm.

A win at Barnsley on the final day would also seal the deal as Norwich maintained their five-point lead at the summit, to bounce back from home defeats to Bournemouth and Watford amid the promotion partying.

“To be on 93 points after 44 game days is great,” said Farke. “Five points clear with two games to go is an even better position.

“Watford perhaps have the quality to win the last two games so we need to keep going, stay professional, disciplined and serious.

“We want to finish the season in style. Two difficult upcoming games because both teams will fight for the best possible position so it will not be easy.

“For that, we have to keep going and stay focused, and hopefully we will bring it over the line because the main job is done.

“We are promoted and that’s great but the lads also deserve to crown themselves and lift some silverware, so hopefully we are able to manage this.”

Xavi Quintilla’s shot was spilt over the line by the QPR keeper and a Tim Krul penalty save was needed to deny the hosts an equaliser early in the second half.

Then it was Scotland midfielder, Kenny McLean, coming to the fore, setting up goals from Max Aarons and Emi Buendia either side of Lyndon Dykes pulling a goal back for the Rs.

“I’m pretty pleased with Kenny,” Farke continued. “We need his energy and also his quality on the ball on the pitch.

“It was a fantastic assist to Max Aarons’ goal and the second one was also like a situation where we had brought Jacob Lungi Sorensen in, to have Kenny a bit higher up the pitch and also in the pressing situations.

“Thank god it paid off, he was there and able to win the ball, and also to be there with a great assist, and the third goal finished off the game completely.

“QPR are a good side and are always capable to score goals. For that it was important to score a third goal and I think Kenny in general was there with a really fantastic performance.”