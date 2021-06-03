Turkish report states Farke turns down Fenerbahce advances

Video

Published: 10:42 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM June 3, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been linked with the manager's post at Fenerbahce. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reports in Turkey are suggesting Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has rejected the advances of Fenerbache.

The City boss' work at Carrow Road hasn't gone unnoticed, with the six-time Turkish champions eyeing a move to appoint the 44-year-old. Farke has ended his fourth campaign in Norfolk with his second Championship title, becoming the only manager to win the division twice since it was rebranded.

Turkish outlet fotospor.com is suggesting the Super Lig side made an approach for Farke, which was turned down by City's head coach. Fenerbache finished third in their league this season, two points behind champions Besiktas.

Farke was reportedly the favoured German candidate on the club's shortlist, with Paulo Fonseca and Nuno Espirito Santo also sounded out for the vacancy.

Spanish outlet Marca are now reporting that ex-Real Madrid boss Bernd Schuster is primed to take the job. The ex-Besiktas coach was one of three Germans to appear on the shortlist including Farke and Ralf Rangnick.

Fenerbahce aren't the first side to reportedly show an interest in Farke.

He has spoken in detail before about turning down a move elsewhere on multiple occasions before, during and after their Premier League season last year. Reports in recent weeks have also suggested Bournemouth considered making an approach for City's boss to succeed Eddie Howe last summer prior to appointing Jason Tindall.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also been credited with an interest in Farke's services but opted to hand the job to Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner.

Farke is in talks with the club over a new contract, sporting director Stuart Webber revealed last month. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed last month that City were in talks with Farke over the extension of his current contract which expires at the end of next season.

City's boss has also insisted he has never broken a contract and looks set to extend his stay at Carrow Road this summer.

“We'd like to extend it, he'd like to extend it. Now we'll have a conversation again over the summer,” said Webber. “I spoke to Daniel during the March international break, about where he is at and what he is thinking in terms of his career.

"Obviously that will stay private, but we agreed to speak at the end of the season, which we have done, and we'd like to enter into a new contract with him.

"He’s happy to do that. He loves it here and, and obviously we love him. It's a real mutual respect, which is sometimes quite rare in football.

“I think he knows he's been backed in difficult times, and we know he's backed us very much in difficult times. I’m sure in 10 or 15 years, or whatever, people will look back and say he's probably one of the greatest managers to ever manage this club."