Published: 5:00 PM April 9, 2021

Daniel Farke and his Norwich City players will not get bogged down in promotion permutations, they will just focus on trying to beat Derby as their pursuit of an immediate Premier League return continues.

The Canaries have been relentless in their pursuit of success this season, being knocked off top spot just once since mid-November.

Victory at Pride Park on Saturday would seal promotion if Brentford and Swansea fail to win at Preston and Millwall respectively, but with a 17-point gap to third Farke won't be worrying about the mathematics.

“We can read the table and know the situation we are in, it makes no sense to hide from it," said CIty's boss. “We know we are in a fantastic position and we know that we have a good chance to bring it over the line.

“From now on it could happen each and every game day but it is not like we are too addicted to these thoughts, we just want to keep going and want to win football games.

“This is more or less our attitude. We cannot influence what happens on other pitches and it is also not important for us. We want to be successful at Derby and that is our only concern.”

The main focus for Farke at Derby will be ensuring his players aren't over-confident following their rampant 7-0 thumping of Huddersfield on Tuesday - but he doesn't think there is any danger of that happening, with his squad hungry to finish the season in style.

“I got the feeling that on Tuesday night they were really buzzing and enjoying what they had done – and it is also important to allow this a little bit because it was really a special night and a special game, you have to value it," he continued.

“But I got the feeling already on Wednesday morning when we met again for training and analysing the game that everyone was really focused again and more like with the attitude of ‘okay we draw a line under it’ and we want to bring it (promotion) over the line, to attack the next game.

“Also we are fully aware that the next game won’t be that easy like the last game against Huddersfield because it starts again at 0-0, the opponent will be highly motivated to win points against relegation and try to show a reaction.

“You’re not always as effective as we were, especially in the first half for example. Sometimes it is possible to miss a chance or to be there with a mistake.

“But I get the feeling we are fully aware of our strengths and it is also important to take this confidence to the next game but also to be really respectful and really focused.

“I’ve liked this balance in the mood in the last few days but also it’s an important topic to bring this on the pitch.”