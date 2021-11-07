Daniel Farke has sent a classy message to Norwich City supporters less than 24 hours after his reign came to an end in surprising circumstances.

Despite securing a first Premier League win of the season, after a winless opening 10 matches, his fate had already been decided and he was sacked despite the 2-1 success at Brentford.

The German was given the news he had been dreading in the dressing room after celebrating with the 1,700 away supporters and completing his media duties.

The 45-year-old was then told the news by sporting director Stuart Webber, with players and staff having already boarded the team coach.

"We, and by that I mean our coaching team with Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and yours truly, had a great time at Norwich City which has now come to an end,” Farke told The Athletic.

"We are leaving Norwich with great pride because having worked for this extraordinary club for almost four and a half years means a lot to us.

“Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, and who have made the many beautiful moments in Carrow Road unforgettable. Two promotions to the Premier League will bind us together forever.

"Football is a short-lived business, and yet we were pretty long-lived because of what was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Stuart Webber.

"Goodbye, Canaries. We'll meet again."

After two Championship title triumphs and more than 200 games in charge since arriving from Borussia Dortmund II in May 2017, the decision arrived amid continued difficulties in the Premier League.

It’s understood Farke and his staff met the City players at the Lotus Training Centre once they’d arrived back in Norfolk, to say some emotional farewells before going their separate ways.

With 11 players heading off on international duty and others set for a few days of rest, head of football development Steve Weaver is due to oversee first team training if required as the Canaries pursue their new coaching team.

City are hoping to have appointed Farke’s successor in time for their return to action against Southampton a week on Saturday, with former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard the early favourite with the bookies.

