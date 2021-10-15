Farke is sure 'baller' Gilmour will make his impact at City

Video

Published: 3:33 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM October 15, 2021

Billy Gilmour has started one of Norwich City's last four Premier League games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke remains convinced that Billy Gilmour will shine for Norwich City this season, describing the young Chelsea loanee as ‘a baller’.

Gilmour started both of Scotland’s games during the international break despite staying on the bench for three of City’s last four Premier League games, helping to secure World Cup qualification wins over Israel and the Faroe Islands.

“Good games are always good for the confidence and also for the rhythm of players but I didn’t have the feeling that he has not had enough game time for us," Farke said ahead of tomorrow's home clash with Brighton.

“Okay, he didn’t play the last game for us but he played for the Scottish team twice and that doesn’t do any harm on him, but he has also played more minutes than he ever has in his career.

“For that, I could have done with just one game with 90 minutes (for Gilmour), but all of my Scottish players came back in a good mood after good results so that is also good for the head.

“Billy is struggling a little with a cough and a blocked nose but not a major problem, he is tough and young players getting minutes is always beneficial.

“Right now it is a different challenge for him but I know I can always count on Billy and he has already played many minutes, although at Burnley we decided to go with players who are a bit taller, to be more competitive at set-pieces and defend all the crosses. Perhaps from a tactical point of view, it was not a perfect game for Billy.

“But he is always a really good option for our team and it is no coincidence that he has played many minutes for us in all competitions.”

Pressed for his thoughts on the 20-year-old midfielder’s progress during his six City appearances so far, Farke added: “We are happy that Billy performs on this level and for the Scottish squad but, with all respect, to play against the Faroe Islands is different to the Premier League.

“He is a fantastic player, a fantastic human being, I can always count on him, he always gives 100 per cent. I am happy with him.

“Of course, he wants to play each and every second. If I substituted him in a friendly in the 89th minute he would be angry and I love this mentality, he needs it.

“If you love football then you love Billy Gilmour because this guy is a baller.

“He always wants to have the ball but he is also a young lad, we have to look after him and he also has to improve in a few topics.

“It’s not that easy for him, with the hype in his home country, but I think he has a good mindset, he works hard on the pitch and has unbelievable potential.”

- Just short of 1,000 voters took part in our poll about Gilmour's situation earlier this week

Another player to press their claim for action during the break was winger Przemyslaw Placheta, setting up the opener as he played all of Poland’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows San Marino.

Placheta hasn’t featured for City since a bout of Covid-19 during pre-season and is unlikely to feature against the Seagulls.

“If I’m honest, I was surprised, scared but pleased that he has played – exactly in this order," continued Farke.

“He has been out for nine weeks and it was difficult due to his Covid symptoms. There was also a problem with his heart so we were unbelievably careful with him.

“He returned back to team training in the week before the international break. I was a bit surprised that he was called up but it says a lot about the trust of the key Polish people in him.

“When I saw that he would be in the starting line-up I was surprised and also a bit scared, thinking that after being out for nine weeks and four or five days of training, hopefully it works.

“In the end he was struggling with a few cramps but he came through and of course I was pleased because it’s definitely beneficial for him and I was really happy for him.

“He is definitely also an option. We need time on the training pitch because the opponent of the national team (San Marino), with all due respect, was not the best opponent in the world.

“But is definitely good to have him back and also his skills back, his sharpness in the game. He is a player who is full of potential and with lots of pace.

“Przemyslaw will also be an option for the upcoming weeks but this game will probably come a bit too soon for him.”

Expanding on the heart issue, City’s head coach explained: “This was one of the long Covid symptoms that he had, it was a problem with his heart rhythm and we had to be unbelievably careful.

“The first six-and-a-half weeks, he was not allowed to train with a pulse of higher than 120 (beats per minute). So I was pleased to have him back before the international break and he is looking in quite good shape.

“He is there with a great physique anyhow and right now everything is sorted, he has the thumbs up from the doctors and everything is okay, so definitely good to have him back.”

