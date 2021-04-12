Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Former City loanee set for new deal at Borussia Dortmund

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:43 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 11:35 AM April 12, 2021
Felix Passlack of Norwich in action during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul

Felix Passlack spent a season on loan at Norwich City in 2018/19.

Felix Passlack may have struggled for game time during his loan spell at Norwich City, but the versatile full-back is set for a new contract at Borussia Dortmund. 

The 22-year-old's contract with the German giants was due to expire this summer but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed the club plan to extend his current deal. 

Passlack has spent three years away from the Signal Iduna Park on loan with Hoffenheim, the Canaries and Todd Cantwell's former loan club Fortuna Sittard, where he played predominantly as a central midfielder. 

Since returning, the defender has impressed the Dortmund hierarchy with his hard work. Passlack came off the bench in both legs of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Sevilla recently and has made six Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring once. 

His loan spell in Norfolk arrived during City's title-winning campaign two seasons ago, but the emergence of Max Aarons severely limited his game time at Carrow Road. 

Passlack played just once in the Championship, coming off the bench for six minutes during City's 3-1 loss to Preston North End in February 2019. The majority of his games for the club arrived in the EFL Cup. 

Felix Passlack of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Carabao Cup match at the Vitality Stadium, B

The majority of Passlack's appearances for Norwich arrived in the EFL Cup.

Dortmund consider him a useful member of the squad. Long-serving full-backs Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer are both set to leave Dortmund this summer, meaning Passlack may have an enhanced role in the first-team squad next season. 

When speaking about a new deal for the ex-City loanee, Zorc told German outlet 'Ruhr Nachrichten': "We are on the home straight on this issue."

