Former City loanee set for new deal at Borussia Dortmund
Felix Passlack may have struggled for game time during his loan spell at Norwich City, but the versatile full-back is set for a new contract at Borussia Dortmund.
The 22-year-old's contract with the German giants was due to expire this summer but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed the club plan to extend his current deal.
Passlack has spent three years away from the Signal Iduna Park on loan with Hoffenheim, the Canaries and Todd Cantwell's former loan club Fortuna Sittard, where he played predominantly as a central midfielder.
Since returning, the defender has impressed the Dortmund hierarchy with his hard work. Passlack came off the bench in both legs of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Sevilla recently and has made six Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring once.
His loan spell in Norfolk arrived during City's title-winning campaign two seasons ago, but the emergence of Max Aarons severely limited his game time at Carrow Road.
Passlack played just once in the Championship, coming off the bench for six minutes during City's 3-1 loss to Preston North End in February 2019. The majority of his games for the club arrived in the EFL Cup.
Dortmund consider him a useful member of the squad. Long-serving full-backs Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer are both set to leave Dortmund this summer, meaning Passlack may have an enhanced role in the first-team squad next season.
Most Read
- 1 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight
- 2 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash
- 3 Record-breaking week continues for Canaries
- 4 Paddy Davitt verdict: Wazza and City's great leap forward
- 5 'We showed Norwich too much respect' - Rooney on Rams' reverse
- 6 'I don't want the season to end' - City ace hitting top form
- 7 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Derby County win
- 8 Six things you might have missed after City's win at Derby
- 9 Ex-City starlet Murphy boosts hopes of new deal
- 10 ‘Ninety points is usually enough’ - Dowell buzzing for City’s big day
When speaking about a new deal for the ex-City loanee, Zorc told German outlet 'Ruhr Nachrichten': "We are on the home straight on this issue."