'Get him in there' - Ferdinand urges Newcastle to target Norwich City ace

Published: 10:18 AM October 12, 2021

Max Aarons is the latest Norwich City star to benefit from advice from ex-Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Newcastle to use their new-found wealth to invest in young English talent like Max Aarons.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will take a controlling stake in the Magpies in a takeover deal worth in excess of £300m, making them one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Newcastle are expected to go on a major recruitment drive in the next few transfer windows to turn around the north-east club’s fortunes.

Ferdinand, who is an ambassador and mentor at the New Era Sports Agency that represents Aarons, hopes Newcastle use the money to buy British players and thinks the Canaries’ right back would be ideal at St James’ Park.

Ferdinand said: “I’d be going mad for young, English talent. The best young, English talent.

“Max Aarons, the right-back at Norwich, Under-21 player. Conor Gallagher, straight in there. Get him in there. They’re two names, straight away, young kids who I’d say they’re coming into Newcastle. I want young, English talent.

Rio Ferdinand mentors Godfrey. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

“Newcastle are an English club, I’d want a young core of English players.”

Aarons’ future has been the subject of intense speculation with the England Under-21 international linked with a loan move to Barcelona last year but the deal fell down over the Catalans insisting on an option to buy, rather than an obligation.

Roma reportedly tested Norwich’s resolve in January but after talks with sporting director Stuart Webber, Aarons stayed with the Canaries to help lead their Championship promotion charge.

Tottenham, Everton and Atletico Madrid have all been interested whilst Borussia Dortmund reportedly made a late move on the penultimate day of the latest transfer window but Norwich rejected the German giants’ interest.

Aarons’ current deal at Carrow Road expires in 2024 and there have been rumours the 21-year-old is open to extending terms if the opportunity arises.

Any deal that sees Aarons remain in Norfolk is likely to be contingent on the Canaries remaining in the Premier League with the defender admitting he has set his sights very high.

“I have massive goals and aspirations to play at the highest level I can get to,” said Aarons. “I never want to get to the end of my career and look back and think, ‘I could have worked harder in that area, or done more in that area. Or I got too comfortable.’ I want to improve all the time.

"By doing that every day you give yourself the best chance to get to where you want to be.

“The big thing right now is playing as many games as I can and that will improve me.

"By the end of this season, if it goes to plan, I will be 22 and played more than 170 games, and maybe 60 of those in the Premier League.”