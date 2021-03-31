Published: 6:00 AM March 31, 2021

It's the evening that Norwich City fans have been concerned about for weeks, as eight Canaries stars complete their international action less than 48 hours ahead of Friday's return to club action at Preston.

It's appeared to be a case of so far, so good, on the fitness front but the Championship leaders must wait to see if there's a sting in the tail before they can push full steam ahead in pursuit of an immediate Premier League return.

All of the senior games are 7.45pm kick-offs, with Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean in Glasgow as Scotland continue World Cup qualification against the Faroe Islands.

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons in England U21 action against Switzerland last week - Credit: PA

Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is with Greece for a home qualifier against Georgia and winger Przemek Placheta will be hoping for a chance to catch the eye against England at Wembley, with Poland missing four players following positive coronavirus tests.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki could also be in action but is expected to start on the bench in Switzerland as Finland prepare for this summer's European Championship with a friendly, after the striker scored three goals in two World Cup qualifiers in the past week.

The action begins at 5pm though, with Max Aarons, Oliver Skipp and Todd Cantwell part of the England Under-21 squad fighting to salvage their European U21 Championship campaign - knowing that beating Croatia by two goals will only be enough if group leaders Portugal do the game against Switzerland.

City already know that Ben Gibson will miss Friday's game at Preston (3pm kick-off) after picking up an ankle injury that requires surgery during the 1-1 home draw with Blackburn prior to the break, so joins Sam Byram and keeper Michael McGovern on the sidelines for the final stages of the season.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) missed the draw with Blackburn which finished a superb nine-game winning streak but were hoping to be in contention for the trip to Lancashire.

Head coach Daniel Farke is set to deliver his latest team news bulletin at Colney on Thursday afternoon and even if his international stars aren't all available for selection, City have already proved the strength in depth in their squad when they navigated their injury crisis in November and December so impressively.