Financial clause revealed in Rashica move to Norwich City

Published: 7:34 AM July 28, 2021

Milot Rashica has arrived from Werder Bremen ahead of the Premier League season - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

More financial details have emerged from Germany over the transfer of Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen to Norwich City.

It is understood that City have paid around £8million initially for the Kosovo international although this fee could rise to around £11million if a number of clauses are met.

A report in Germany by Bild claims that Bremen have inserted a 15 percent sell-on fee on any profit made from any future sale.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a host of top European clubs including AC Milan and RB Leipzig in the past following his 21 goals and 17 assists during his time with Werder.

However, City swooped following Werder’s relegation at the end of the last campaign with Rashica featuring in all of the Canaries’ pre-season friendlies so far.

He is expected to once again play a part in Norwich’s pre-season friendly against Coventry on Wednesday evening, which is taking place behind-closed-doors at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium.