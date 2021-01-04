Five free agent goalkeepers Canaries could sign this January

Video

Published: 12:21 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM January 4, 2021

Norwich City are looking for a new goalkeeper this window. - Credit: PA/Focus Images Ltd

Michael McGovern's hamstring injury will force Norwich City into the market to sign a free agent goalkeeper this window. Our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell analyses some options City could sign to boost their options between the sticks.

Tim Krul is Norwich City's first-choice option but with the Dutch international returning from a thigh injury that ruled him out for nine matches and understudy Michael McGovern suffering a major hamstring injury, the Canaries will be without an experienced number two for the remainder of the season.

Teenager Dan Barden has occupied that role in recent weeks, but at 19 with only 45 minutes of senior league football under his belt, City will look to add to their goalkeeping ranks this window.

Brexit does implement significant red tape which limits the Canaries' options significantly.

For this particular signing, the Canaries will be left with little option but to recruit a domestic option. Here are five that could fit the bill this month.

Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot is available on a free transfer after leaving Newcastle United last season. - Credit: PA

Age: 34

Former clubs: Charlton Athletic, Bishop's Stortford (loan), Notts County (loan), Accrington Stanley (loan), Newcastle United

Elliot ticks numerous boxes for the stopgap role the Canaries are looking for. The 34-year-old has experience of playing in the Premier League, featuring on 16 occasions in 2017/18 for the Magpies.

More pertinently, Elliot was number two during Krul's spell in the North East and the pair remain good friends after sharing some time on the injury table at St James Park.

“We did a lot of rehab together. From May to August I was in and out with Tim, who I’ve known since I’ve been here. It’s good to see him back playing and it was good to have someone to talk to who understands. It puts your mind at ease," Elliot told the Newcastle Chronicle in 2017.

Ben Alnwick

Ben Alnwick had a brief loan spell with Norwich City in 2009.

Age: 34

Former clubs: Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, Luton Town (loan), Leicester City (loan), Carlisle United (loan), Norwich City (loan), Leeds United (loan), Doncaster Rovers (loan), Leyton Orient (loan), Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers

Alnwick is an experienced EFL operator and has previous experience of playing for the Canaries back in 2009 as they sought a replacement for Michael Theoklitos. Fraser Forster replaced the then-Spurs loanee after he suffered a hip injury and was a major protagonist in the League One title-winning side under Paul Lambert.

The 34-year-old has a plethora of Championship experience, most recently with Bolton Wanderers in the 18/19 season. If the Canaries wanted a short-term fix, then Alnwick would certainly tick the box for a dependable option to support Krul.

Orjan Nyland

Orjan Nyland was a Premier League goalkeeper last season, now he's without a club. - Credit: PA

Age: 30

Former clubs: Hodd, Molde, FC Ingolstadt, Aston Villa

Nyland was playing in the Premier League in June and was in goal for the goal-line technology controversy when he appeared to carry the ball over the line in Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United. Dean Smith's side went on to stay up by a single point.

Whether the Norwegian international would be affordable as well as willing to deputise Krul for the remainder of the season is unclear, but at 30-years-old, he still has plenty of his career ahead of him.

Nyland would be a high-profile option, but it seems unlikely he would be willing to swap a Premier League bench for a Championship one.

Kamil Miazek

Age: 24

Former clubs: GKS Belchatow, Feyenoord, Chojniczanka Chojnice, Leeds United

This signing would be dependant on whether Miazek qualifies for settled status after being released by Leeds United last year.

The 6ft4in goalkeeper only made a single appearance during his time at Elland Road but would be a significantly younger alternative providing he was eligible for a GBE permit through settled status or via an appeal.

Miazek was recently on trial at Dutch side Heerenveen, who themselves were searching for a second-choice option, but he failed to earn himself a deal. He was named on the bench over 20 times at Leeds, competing for the number one shirt alongside Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier.

Andrew Mills

Age: 26

Former clubs: Macclesfield Town, New Mills (loan), Buxton (loan), Cammell Laird (loan), Salford City (loan), Newcastle Town (loan), Woking, Arnas IF, Friska Viljor, IFK Ostersund

Mills would be the obscure option for the Canaries. The 26-year-old was released by Macclesfield aged 20 and ended up travelling to Sweden to join Graham Potter's Ostersund side.

Now, he is out of contract and has expressed an interest in returning to English football. He is currently suffering from coronavirus, but could be a useful short-term option depending on whether he could adapt to the rigours of Championship football.